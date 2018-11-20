‘Carol’ at the Ohio Theatre Nov. 23-25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Omaha Community Playhouse

This Thanksgiving weekend enjoy a preview to the Christmas season with the Nebraska Theatre Caravan’s production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Back for its annual tradition of nearly 40 years Nov. 23-25 at the Ohio Theatre, the caravan tells the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey to find the meaning of Christmas through its lively cast of performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes. Families will enjoy the familiar Christmas ghosts and British carols, from “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” to “Away in a Manger,” as well as familiar characters like Tiny Tim. In between performances and during intermission, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts features its organist, Clark Wilson, for renditions of other favorite holiday carols.

Conceived as a union between a professional touring company of Omaha Community Playhouse and the largest community theater in the U.S., the Nebraska Theatre Caravan brings this well-known Dickens tale to life through its world-renowned performances and stage design. Because it is catered to audiences of all ages, the show makes for a great family event as we lead into the upcoming holiday season.

A Christmas Carol will take place at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) Friday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 24 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday Nov. 25 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$37.50 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), any Ticketmaster office and online at www.ticketmaster.com. You can also purchase tickets by phone by calling (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

This production is funded with assistance from the Ohio Arts Council, the Barbara B. Coons and Robert Bartels Funds of the Columbus Foundation and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

For more information about CAPA, the Ohio Theater and other productions, visit www.capa.com.

Kendall Lindstrom is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.