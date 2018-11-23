Centuries-old knowledge is an homage to tradition

× Expand Ed Valentine

In Ed Valentine’s recent work, he begins with the idea of landscapes. In this series, there are 12 on canvas and each is 7-by-7 feet. The mediums utilized are acrylic, spray paint, enamel, chalkboard paint and Conte crayon on canvas.

“I loosely categorized my work as portraits, still-lifes and landscapes,” Valentine says. “Although I use these three categories as a simple format in order to begin the process, it’s, more importantly, an homage to the grand history and tradition of painting.”

There are also about a dozen works on 34-by-50 inch paper also using the inventive materials developed by Valentine.

“I invent with tools learned and information gained through centuries of that tradition from the Italian Renaissance and Dutch Golden Age to current practices in contemporary painting,” says Valentine. “It all informs and all becomes part of the vocabulary, the visual language used to build a painting.”

Valentine teaches and is a gallery curator within the department of art at The Ohio State University, Lima and masters of fine art program in Columbus. He is one of the most prolific painters I know. Valentine operates a studio in Delaware and another in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Exhibiting his work since 1974, Valentine has shown around the world, and now is represented by Linda Warren Projects in Chicago, Illinois and Envoy Enterprises in New York City.

Valentine’s latest work will be on view at Angela Meleca Gallery in 2019.

Angela Meleca Gallery is pleased to also present Formations, a solo exhibition by New York-based trans-disciplinary artist Robert Buck, his second with the gallery. Formations will be on view through Dec. 22.

Michael McEwan teaches oil painting classes in his Summit Street studio. His paintings are available exclusively from Keny Galleries. Learn more at www.michaelmcewan.com.