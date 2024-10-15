The Columbus Marathon prepares for race weekend

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Columbus Marathon

On October 20, one of the largest marathons in the United States will be taking place right here in Columbus: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon.

The Columbus Marathon attracts more than 15,000 athletes annually, and approximately 100,000 spectators join in on race day to cheer on participants.

The course is also popular for runners and fans around the world due to its clover-leaf shaped design. It allows for runners to venture throughout the central Ohio, including places like Grandview Heights and Bexley. The race also passes by several Columbus landmarks, such as the Ohio Stadium and the Ohio Statehouse, making a great tour of the city for spectators.

One thing that makes this particular race so special is the cause it benefits. This year is the 13th year the marathon has paired with Nationwide Children's, and it has raised more than $13 million so far for the hospital.

24 miles of the course are represented by a patient at the hospital, with one special mile reserved as the Angle Mile to honor children who have passed and another miles as the "alumni mile" for past Marathon Mile Champions.

The race is open to all skill levels, but there have been some pretty impressive racers throughout its years. In 2010, over a fifth of the participants would then qualify for the Boston Marathon, and over the years, it has also led to several runners participating in the Olympics to win gold and silver medals.

The Columbus Marathon hosts many great runners each year, but its course record still remains unbroken since its inaugural race. It has been running annually since 1980, but Swedish runner Tommy Persson’s record of 2:11:02 from that same year remains the shortest time anyone has ever won the race. Will this be the year the record is finally broken?

Although thousands are preparing for the big 26.2, there are many other races going on that weekend. There is a 5k, one-miler, and children’s run the day before on Saturday October 19th, with all of the times and locations available at www.columbusmarathon.com.

Elliot Fryman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com..