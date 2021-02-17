Westerville | New snow patrol takes to the streets

In lieu of a Service Day in 2021, Leadership Westerville (LW), a partnership of organizations serving the Westerville community, has introduced the first of two senior-focused COVID-safe projects: Westerville Snow Patrol.

LW’s current class of 2021 created and manages the snow patrol, which pairs older and disabled residents with neighbors no more than a 15-minute walk away to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks, walkways and driveways.

While the snow patrol fosters a strong sense of community and benefits neighbors in need, it also ensures sidewalks in neighborhoods are safer for postal workers, firefighters, police officers and walkers.

“When we realized that Service Day would not be able to happen this year, we wanted to make sure we still work on serving our seniors within greater Westerville,” says Matt Lofy, executive director. “This first senior-focused program was created, organized and will be sustained by members of this year’s leadership class and passed on to an alumni committee after graduation.”

Despite the snow patrol being announced mid-winter, the snow patrol hopes to organize as many homes and volunteers as possible. LW plans to save its database of homes and volunteers to be more effective the following winter.

Volunteers can sign up online at westervillesnowpatrol.com to become a snow patroller and be paired with a nearby neighbor.

The snow patrol may not reach out immediately with an assignment because of a lack of neighbors needing help at the time. However, it will still keep in touch with volunteers regularly.

After volunteers are emailed with an assigned home, they are expected to fulfill the request within 24 hours. Salt should be provided by the assigned home.

To maintain safety, volunteers and neighbors are asked to socially distance and wear masks if interacting with each other.

Neighbors can find out if they qualify for services by visiting the snow patrol’s website. After signing up, neighbors will be notified once they have a match.

More information about LW’s second senior-focused project will be announced in April or May of this year.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.