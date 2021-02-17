Westerville | Virtual charity event coming this weekend

The beneficiaries Children’s Hunger Alliance is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Ohio. Its mission is to ensure that children have access to healthy food, nutritional education and physical activity. WARM or Westerville Area Resource Ministry is a faith-based organization serving those in need within the Westerville School District. It combats hunger and poverty with programs that provide a hand up and not a handout. WARM provides nutritious food, education, life and employment skills, emergency resources, senior services, spiritual support, mentoring and service-learning opportunities.

Westerville Sunrise Rotary has reimagined the Chilly Open and is excited to host the 25th Anniversary Chilly Open Virtual Event.

This Saturday, Feb. 20, participants will enjoy music pre-recorded from inside the CD 92.9 Big Room by the local band Liberty Deep Down, music highlights from The Debits, silent and live auctions and demonstrations by Watershed Distillery and Polaris Grill.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. the Chilly Open will be livestreaming with local media personality Mikaela Hunt as host. The program will be an hour long and streamed live on the website.

To date, the Chilly Open has raised more than $3.5 million for local charities that support children and families. This year, Sunrise Rotary selected the Children’s Hunger Alliance and WARM as beneficiaries.

The Chilly Open 2021 is focused on raising money to combat hunger. During the pandemic, the hunger crisis has only worsened. Sunrise Rotary is proud to announce that it will contribute to the fight against hunger by donating 100 percent of event proceeds.

Can’t wait ’til this weekend? You can register today! Participants can bid on silent auction items and purchase raffle tickets for the “Bourbon Raffle” and the “Stock Your Bar Raffle” in advance. Raffle winners will be selected at random at the end of the virtual event.

The silent auction will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon and run through 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Previous silent auctions have included items such as sports memorabilia, vacation trips and golf packages.

