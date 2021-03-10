The three least known diamond shapes

However, there are some less popular diamond shapes that certainly deserve their time in the spotlight. We've got three exceptional diamond-cuts that you've probably never heard of — or know little about — before now.

Let's dive in!

Radiant-Cut Diamonds

Ashley Bean Pear

Radiant-cut diamonds boast 70 facets that result in a breathtakingly brilliant stone. They are either square or rectangular with beveled corners that create a unique silhouette for this cut. The radiant cut features step-cuts on its crown and brilliant cuts on its pavilion, which makes it a fun hybrid of the emerald and round brilliant cuts. Radiant cut engagement rings are also extremely versatile and can shine beautifully in a solitaire setting or add even more detail to an intricate vintage setting.

Pros of Radiant-Cut Diamonds

Radiant-cut diamonds are known for their ability to maximize a diamond's size, as they appear much larger than their carat weight would suggest.

Radiant-cut diamonds can effectively conceal both lower color and clarity ratings.

Cons of Radiant-Cut Diamonds

Poorly cut diamonds might include a bow-tie effect, and as the radiant cut is not a popular cut, your diamond search may be a bit harder than if you were looking for a more prevalent cut.

Well-cut radiant-cut diamonds are rare and can be difficult to find.

Marquise-Cut Diamonds

Emerald

Marquise-cut diamonds are known for their unique silhouette which resembles a football. The elongated oval shape is completed with two sharply pointed ends to create a look of distinction. This diamond shape is rare and is the perfect match for any individual who wishes to stand out from the crowd.

Pros of Marquise-Cut Diamonds

Marquise-cut diamonds appear larger than many other fancy-cut diamonds due to their large crown surface area.

Marquise-cut diamonds can conceal some imperfections from view.

Even diamonds with a little color are ideal for marquise-cut diamonds. As color was traditionally present in the cut several centuries ago, a bit of color can make the stone look more authentic.

Cons of Marquise-Cut Diamonds

Due to the sharp edges of the marquise-cut, you may be limited to certain settings to better protect your ring from damage.

When cut poorly, marquise-cut diamonds can feature a bow-tie effect, which is undesirable in this cut.

Asscher-Cut Diamonds

Gray Box Studios Emerald Halo Ring

Asscher-cut diamonds are the lesser-known relatives of the emerald-cut. These square-shaped diamonds take the emerald cut’s famed step-cut and combine them with beveled, faceted corners to enhance the diamond's brilliance. It's an exceptional cut for those who are fans of the emerald-cut but want something a little off the beaten path.

Pros of Asscher-Cut Diamonds

Asscher-cut diamonds have a vintage appeal, as they were popular during the Art Deco era.

The famed step-cuts of the Asscher-cut create an illusion of depth in your diamond, drawing eyes wherever you go.

If you go with the Royal Asscher Cut, you'll have a diamond with 74 step facets instead of the traditional 58. The additional cuts mean more brilliance, shine, and depth for your stone.

Cons of Asscher-Cut Diamonds

Asscher-cut diamonds don't hide color or imperfections well, so you'll need to choose a diamond with at least a VS2 clarity rating and an H color rating.

As much of the Asscher-cut diamond's weight is below its pavilion, these diamonds will not appear as large as other fancy-cut diamonds when compared by carat weight.

If you're looking for a diamond cut that is as rare and unique as you are, then the radiant-cut, the marquise-cut, and the Asscher-cut are excellent starting points. That said, finding a skilled gemcutter or reputable jewelry that offers these rare cuts can be challenging, but oh so worth the effort!