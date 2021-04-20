Sunglasses trends to give you bright eyes for the summer

With sunny skies on the horizon, it’s time to invest in a new pair of sunglasses.

Samantha Green, optician at Perimeter West Eye Care in Dublin, says vintage-inspired, classic round frames and aviators are trending right now.

“Some people will lean towards very classic, timeless sunglasses that lend themselves towards versatility,” she says. “Some will also tailor their sunglasses choices to specific activities or sport, with different emphasis for durability and coverage.”

Kate Spade Bianka/G/S Pink Crystal

$183

Kate Spade Lamonica/S Black/Gold Wire

$203

Tommy Hilfiger 1678/F/S Gold and Tortoise Aviator

$158

Carrera 2006/T/S Brown Tortoise Round with Blue Mirror

$156

Carrera 180 F/S Gunmetal Octagon Wire

$187

Carrera 197/S Black Plastic

$183

“Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put on some sunglasses because we were born this way.” —Lady Gaga

Sarah Robinson is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com.