Style | Top sandals of the summer

FROM THE TEVA devotees to the Birkenstock stans, everyone has a sandal they feel is superior to the rest. Here’s our round-up of flip-flop favorites for the fashionista to the free spirit.

Mountain Mama

If climbing Mt. Everest – or, more realistically, hiking through Highbanks Metro Park – is on your summer bucket list, these shoes need to be on your shopping list.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

1. Teva Original Universal Sandal DSW. $49.99

2. Baretraps Alaina Wedge Sandal DSW. $59.99

Versatile Sole

For shoes that can go from the pool deck to a night out, these sandals are versatile and chic.

3. Crocs Brooklyn Wedge Sandal DSW. $54.99

4. Birkenstocks Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal DSW. $99.99

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Stiletto Stunner

The Carrie Bradshaws of Columbus know a woman is never fully dressed without her most stylish shoes. These heels are sure to stun all day - and all night - long.

5. Steve Madden Gracie Sandal DSW. $99.99

6. Guess Seldie Slide Sandal DSW. $64.99

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Sarah Robinson is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com.