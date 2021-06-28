Style | Top sandals of the summer

FROM THE TEVA devotees to the Birkenstock stans, everyone has a sandal they feel is superior to the rest. Here’s our round-up of flip-flop favorites for the fashionista to the free spirit.
Mountain Mama
If climbing Mt. Everest – or, more realistically, hiking through Highbanks Metro Park – is on your summer bucket list, these shoes need to be on your shopping list.
1 of 2
2 of 2
1. Teva Original Universal Sandal DSW. $49.99
2. Baretraps Alaina Wedge Sandal DSW. $59.99
Versatile Sole
For shoes that can go from the pool deck to a night out, these sandals are versatile and chic.
3. Crocs Brooklyn Wedge Sandal DSW. $54.99
4. Birkenstocks Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal DSW. $99.99
1 of 2
2 of 2
Stiletto Stunner
The Carrie Bradshaws of Columbus know a woman is never fully dressed without her most stylish shoes. These heels are sure to stun all day - and all night - long.
5. Steve Madden Gracie Sandal DSW. $99.99
6. Guess Seldie Slide Sandal DSW. $64.99
1 of 2
2 of 2
Sarah Robinson is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com.