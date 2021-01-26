Style | Cashmere is keeping us warm this winter

When it’s cold outside, cashmere is the go-to for sleek, warm style.

Ladybird. Carolina Amato Rolled Slouch Hat. Brighten up a gray winter with this bright, cheerful hat. $37. www.ladybirdfashion.com

Thread. The Nepal Cashmere Lightweight Scarf in Silver. This is the scarf that will go with every outfit. $170. www.shopthreadonline.com

Bonobos. Cotton Cashmere Cable Crew Neck Sweater. Looking for the perfect cable-knit sweater? This one’s a keeper. $128. www.bonobos.com

Anthropologie. Pilcro Alani Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater. A chic, classic style to keep out winter chills. $148. www.anthropologie.com

Men’s Wearhouse. Joseph Abboud Plaid Cashmere Scarf. Nothing says classy like a sleek plaid scarf. $59.99. www.menswarehouse.com

What’s in a name?

Cashmere is a special type of wool made from goats in the Kashmir region of India, though production of this luxury wool has grown to Europe, Asia and even North America. The wool is unique for the lightness, strength and fineness of the fibers paired with its heavy insulation capabilities. That’s why cashmere sweaters keep you just as warm as bulky sweaters made of sheep’s wool.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.