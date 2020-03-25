Sport buggy jewelry this spring season

The weather is nice, the flowers are blooming and with that comes creepy crawlers in all shapes, colors and… gemstones? From high-end pendants to intricate brooches, this bug jewelry will make any fashionista (and entomologist) smile ear to ear. – Lydia Freudenberg

Yellow gold vintage ruby diamond butterfly pin. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $12,800 Yellow gold vintage citrine ruby bee pin. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $1,200 Yellow gold turtle pin with nephrite gemstone. Worthington Jewelers. $465 Yellow gold and white gold cicada pendant with ruby eyes (made from an actual cicada). Jack Seibert Goldsmith & Jeweler. $3,500 Frog ring featuring blue topaz, tsavorite and red rubies. Jack Seibert Goldsmith & Jeweler. $1,575 Yellow gold vintage enamel ladybug pin. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $760 Yellow gold vintage enamel pearl diamond bird pin. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $3,800 Yellow gold vintage diamond ruby butterfly pendant. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $4,400 Platinum and yellow gold vintage diamond emerald enamel Pegasus brooch. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $55,000 Platinum and yellow gold vintage diamond and demantoid swan pendant. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $6,400 Yellow gold vintage hedgehog pin. Argo & Lehn Jewelers. $2,240 Yellow gold vintage blue topaz citrine diamond butterfly pin. Argo & Lehn Jewelers. $6,200 White gold diamond dragonfly necklace. Worthington Jewelers. $815