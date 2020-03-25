Sport buggy jewelry this spring season

Would you buy a brooch for $55,000? If so, this local jewelry store has you covered

The weather is nice, the flowers are blooming and with that comes creepy crawlers in all shapes, colors and… gemstones? From high-end pendants to intricate brooches, this bug jewelry will make any fashionista (and entomologist) smile ear to ear. – Lydia Freudenberg

  1. Yellow gold vintage ruby diamond butterfly pin. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $12,800
  2. Yellow gold vintage citrine ruby bee pin. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $1,200
  3. Yellow gold turtle pin with nephrite gemstone. Worthington Jewelers. $465
  4. Yellow gold and white gold cicada pendant with ruby eyes (made from an actual cicada). Jack Seibert Goldsmith & Jeweler. $3,500
  5. Frog ring featuring blue topaz, tsavorite and red rubies. Jack Seibert Goldsmith & Jeweler. $1,575
  6. Yellow gold vintage enamel ladybug pin. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $760
  7. Yellow gold vintage enamel pearl diamond bird pin. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $3,800
  8. Yellow gold vintage diamond ruby butterfly pendant. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $4,400
  9. Platinum and yellow gold vintage diamond emerald enamel Pegasus brooch. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $55,000
  10. Platinum and yellow gold vintage diamond and demantoid swan pendant. Argo & Lehne Jewelers. $6,400
  11. Yellow gold vintage hedgehog pin. Argo & Lehn Jewelers. $2,240
  12. Yellow gold vintage blue topaz citrine diamond butterfly pin. Argo & Lehn Jewelers. $6,200
  13. White gold diamond dragonfly necklace. Worthington Jewelers. $815
