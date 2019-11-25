Sparkly jewelry helps you ring in the New Year

We all need a little sparkle in our lives, and what better time to rock some rocks than New Year’s Eve? Check out the new Mainstream Boutique in Grandview Heights for gem-encrusted earrings or a bold bracelet. Or visit Westerville’s ever-classy Morgan’s Treasures Custom Jewelry, where diamonds on diamonds await. No matter your price range or style, finding that perfect icing to finish out 2019 is a must. – Lydia Freudenberg

Multi-colored oval earrings. $30 14-karat-gold draping necklace. $450 Urbanista stone cuff. $30 14-karat-rosegold necklace with lilac gemstone. $1,100 Leto three pearl barrette. $15 14-karat-whitegold diamond, sapphire, ruby garnet ring. $2,400