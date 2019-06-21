Something Blue | Best of the 'Bus Best Boutique winner

Check out some of the treasures available in the recently expanded Grove City shop

The skies are blue and the pools are too, so let’s celebrate this timeless shade. Give your wardrobe a splash with these blue beauty pieces from the Grove City-based boutique, The Farm Table on 62. Plus, this treasure trove was voted Best Boutique by the 2019 CityScene Magazine Best of the ‘Bus readers’ poll – you can bet you’ll find something worthwhile.

  • Mud Pie, Tribal Tassel Earrings in Stonewash Blue. $20
  • Lizzy James, Margo wrap bracelet or necklace. $68
  • Spartina 449, Emmy Wristlet in 499 Lighthouse patterns. $58
  • Easel, denim boho-inspired dress. $49