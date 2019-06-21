Something Blue | Best of the 'Bus Best Boutique winner

The skies are blue and the pools are too, so let’s celebrate this timeless shade. Give your wardrobe a splash with these blue beauty pieces from the Grove City-based boutique, The Farm Table on 62. Plus, this treasure trove was voted Best Boutique by the 2019 CityScene Magazine Best of the ‘Bus readers’ poll – you can bet you’ll find something worthwhile.

Mud Pie, Tribal Tassel Earrings in Stonewash Blue. $20

Lizzy James, Margo wrap bracelet or necklace. $68

Spartina 449, Emmy Wristlet in 499 Lighthouse patterns. $58

Easel, denim boho-inspired dress. $49