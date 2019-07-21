Soak Up Summer | Colorful bags at new Easton store

Summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean your bold color choices have to be dialed back – embrace the rainbow. Introducing the classic stationery items and fashion accessories by the luxury Italian brand, Campo Marzio. Established in 1933, the brand opened its first official U.S. store at Easton Town Center’s Shop/LAB back in June. Get inspired by these colorful beauties. – Lydia Freudenberg
- Fanny Backpack. $170
- Executive Leather Briefcase. $315
- Bri-Bri Bag. $210
- Laquered Bijoux Pen. $80
- Thalie Key Chain – Blue Jeans. $24
More to come! Check back for more information and exclusive interviews with the company's creatives.
Photos by Sophia Tobias
