Locally owned Alma Mater in Dublin’s Bridge Park is racking up some vintage-inspired The Ohio State University swag. Stay warm and cozy as the weather gets crisp with these thick sweaters. Plus, the perfect bag for hulling your tailgating goodies – it holds up to 135 pounds! - Lydia Freudenberg

White and gray block-O turtleneck sweater. $70 Child’s script Ohio gray sweater with elbow patches. $45 Dublin, Ohio, USA tote. $65 Red cardigan with gray block-O. $70