Local luggage shops shows you can have it all

Shoping Local = Rewards Shopping local not only helps the community but it can feel good to know you’re supporting a fellow Columbus resident. For Urban Baggerie, saying thank you is essential, that’s why they created a loyalty program. Signing up gives perks like continuous discounts and emails about their latest specials. “We try to help people with their travel needs and give something back in return,” says McElmurray.

For some, luggage can be annoying. It can be heavy, the wheels can be finicky, it’s difficult to store on flights, there are never enough pockets, the list goes on. At Columbus-based Urban Baggerie, located at Polaris Fashion Place and Worthington Mall, you can hit the runways confidently.

“We’re the only luggage travel shop in town,” says Troy McElmurray, owner of Urban Baggerie. “Otherwise, you’re buying online, you’re buying from a big box. We give personal services, we can help you with any repairs, any questions because we have experienced people that have traveled a lot. We’ll take care of you.”

Photos courtesy of Troy McElmurray

Briggs & Riley - The Business Guru

Make a statement with this sleek suitcase, the Briggs & Riley Large Expandable Spinner. Urban Baggerie says it's perfect for the constant jet-setter – especially because the brand has a lifetime warranty, no matter the damage. The bag features the CX compression-expansion system: adjust an internal mechanism to create 25 percent more space, zip the bag up and then push down on the exterior shell to compress the expansion and create an air-lock fit that’s once again carry-on size. $699

Ricardo Beverly Hills – The Budget Traveler

Traveling families or budget-minded people should check out Ricardo Beverly Hills. This 16-inch Under Seat Rolling Tote is part of the San Marcos collection. Strap it to the handle of your large suitcase, enjoy the several interior pockets and gain quick access to your belongings, as it opens while laying down or sitting up. $139

“It delivers an elegant travel experience with its outer style and its interior organizational features,” McElmurray says.

Eagle Creek – The Adventure Seeker

Ready to hit the cobblestone streets of Amsterdam? Or experience the mountains of Peru? If so, bring the Eagle Creek Doubleback Carry-On. It features a smaller, removable backpack on the front, reinforced straps with back padding, wheels with an extendable handle for comfortable lugging and a multitude of pockets. $224-$299

“They even have little diagrams of what (accessories) to buy to get the most out of your space,” says McElmurray.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist, feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.