Keep your hands toasty with these stylish gloves

The coldest months are upon us and you’ll need more than a giant parka to stay warm. Keep your hands soft and cozy all winter long with these leather and cotton gloves in beautiful neutral shades. Elliott Cooper in New Albany offers a selection of quirky and stylish mitts, while Shinola, located at Easton Town Center, offers a classic leather pair with a hidden surprise inside. We give these gloves a round of applause. – Lydia Freudenberg

Barbour Icons Lady Jane Gloves. $90 Black cotton Amato gloves with faux-fur cuff. $56 Black or brown Shinola + Geier Deerskin Lined Gloves. $95 Chocolate brown Amato gloves with black polka-dots. $112