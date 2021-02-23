It's time to talk watches

Don’t forget to spring forward on March 14 and turn the dial forward one hour on your watch.

With technology ever-present in our lives, it’s nice to unwind with an old-fashioned watch that doesn’t necessarily connect to Wi-Fi or need charging. The Diamond Cellar in Dublin and Easton and Alexander’s Jewelers in the Short North carry a great variety of high-end watches.

Check out these classic styles:

1. Nomos Glashuette Tangente Neomatik 41 Watch. Diamond Cellar. $4,100.

2. Classima Watch by Baume & Mercier. Diamond Cellar, $4,950.

Menswear Style UK reports these are the top four trends in watches in 2021:

Vintage chic

Smartwatches

Chronographs

Black watches

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.