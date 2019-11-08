Express introduces new online brand, UpWest

The trees have turned and the weather is crisp, which means cozy clothes are necessary, but going out and shopping for the perfect sweatpants or oversized sweater is less than thrilling. Thankfully, locally-based fashion company Express, Inc is launching the perfect line for this dilemma.

Introducing UpWest, the all-new digitally-native, direct-to-consumer fashion and lifestyle brand focused on everyday casual apparel, loungewear and sleepwear all designed in-house.

In a press release, Jamie Schisler, senior vice present and chief comfort officer of UpWest, says “UpWest aims to provide comfort for the body, mind and spirit by creating a purposeful brand rooted in product solutions, helpful content and philanthropy.”

That’s right, philanthropy! The new line also introduces The UpWest Foundation, which will donate annually up to $1 million to charitable organizations that align with its views. For its first year, UpWest will support Freedom Dogs of America, Mental Health American and Random Acts.

Rightfully so, launching the brand calls for a celebration. UpWest will embark on a U.S. regional tour to showcase The UpWest Cabin, a mobile pop-up concept and relaxation experience event.

The cabin is actually set to make an appearance tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 9, at the North Market. Stationed 8 a.m.-4 p.m., guests can step inside (free of charge) and shop the collection, partake in the make-your-own-succulent bar, create a macrame hanging planter, enjoy a yoga class and warm up with beverages from Stauf's Coffee. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

The UpWest collection is now available exclusively online at www.upwest.com. From slippers to puffer jackets, it’s easy to find the perfect outfit for hiking or binging your favorite shows. Prices range from $12 to $188.

