Early bird tickets for CBUS19 Retail conference

Apart from the multiple sports groups and arts organizations in Columbus, the capital city is also growing in popularity as a fashion hub. From LBrands to local designers, the spectrum of fashion talent is immense, so it only makes sense to provide the perfect tools to enhance those creative skills.

Get ready fashion enthusiasts, the CBUS19 Retail Re-Thought conference is set for June 5-6 at the Columbus Convention Center, and it will be jammed packed with all things fashion and business.

Before we even get into the details of the event though, there is still time for Early Bird Registration. Tickets are slated for $695, but when you use the access code CBUSReatailearlybird, you’ll receive a $300 discount. That’s better than most T.J. Maxx markdowns. To purchase tickets, visit www.retail-re-thought.cbusretail.org.

The conference will feature more than 120 speakers with panels discussing all aspects of retail – from customer experience to start-up businesses, to technology and analytics, and re-branding.

Experience speakers and interact with professionals from Columbus College of Art & Design, DSW, Green Growth Brand, Zales, Express, along with local designers and so much more. As for tracks, sit-in on multiple panel discussions under topics such as Refocus on the Customer, Rethink the Growth Challenge, Redesign the Next Retail Organization, and more.

But don’t worry about getting overwhelmed, there are breaks throughout the days to eat, network or even partake in relaxation and meditation sessions.

And what’s a Columbus fashion conference without Fashion Week Columbus involved? On the first day, FWC will feature a fashion and innovation showcase.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialists. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.