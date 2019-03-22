April showers... Unique umbrellas for the rainy season

Be prepared this spring with locally sold, colorful and interesting umbrellas. Just because it’s gloomy doesn’t mean your style has to be drab.

Photos by Lydia Freudenberg

Fabtique

fabtique.clothing

Shops on Lane Avenue: 1657 W. Lane Ave.

Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. | Sunday noon-5 p.m. | Monday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Locally owned Fabtique – located at the Shops on Lane Avenue – carries a variety of collapsible umbrellas by the British company Joules. Plus, the Fulton Tiny Floral Stripe Umbrella is only four inches long. $48 and $54

Oakland Nursery - Columbus

www.oaklandnursery.com

1156 Oakland Park Ave

Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. | Monday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Add some magic to a rainy day. Oakland Nursery – Columbus sells a cat print, color-changing umbrella by Ganz. Go from black and white to a colorful assortment of kittens when rain hits the canopy. $25

Oakland Nursery – Columbus also features a collection of flower print umbrellas, perfect to brighten any day. $25

Photo courtesy of CMA

Columbus Museum of Art

www.columbusmuseum.org

480 E. Broad Street

Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

A classic staple of the Columbus Museum of Art Store, you'll never get lost since this umbrella features a map of Cbus on the inside. $58

ShedRain

shedrain.com

Available at Target or Nordstrom

ShedRain’s UnbelievaBrella Reverse Umbrella uses a system where the water funnels into the closing umbrella and never gets you wet. Then, it stands up for easy drying. Starting at $20

Photos courtesy of ShedRain Photos courtesy of ShedRain Photos courtesy of ShedRain Photos courtesy of ShedRain

Not seeing what you love? Click here and check out the Louis Vuitton Catogram Umbrella – covered in kittens and the classic LV print, this $1,050 umbrella will class up any wardrobe.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.