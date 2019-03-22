April showers... Unique umbrellas for the rainy season

Be prepared this spring with locally sold, colorful and interesting umbrellas. Just because it’s gloomy doesn’t mean your style has to be drab.
Photos by Lydia Freudenberg
Fabtique
Shops on Lane Avenue: 1657 W. Lane Ave.
Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. | Sunday noon-5 p.m. | Monday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Locally owned Fabtique – located at the Shops on Lane Avenue – carries a variety of collapsible umbrellas by the British company Joules. Plus, the Fulton Tiny Floral Stripe Umbrella is only four inches long. $48 and $54
Oakland Nursery - Columbus
1156 Oakland Park Ave
Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. | Monday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Add some magic to a rainy day. Oakland Nursery – Columbus sells a cat print, color-changing umbrella by Ganz. Go from black and white to a colorful assortment of kittens when rain hits the canopy. $25
Oakland Nursery – Columbus also features a collection of flower print umbrellas, perfect to brighten any day. $25
Photo courtesy of CMA
Columbus Museum of Art
480 E. Broad Street
Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
A classic staple of the Columbus Museum of Art Store, you'll never get lost since this umbrella features a map of Cbus on the inside. $58
ShedRain
Available at Target or Nordstrom
ShedRain’s UnbelievaBrella Reverse Umbrella uses a system where the water funnels into the closing umbrella and never gets you wet. Then, it stands up for easy drying. Starting at $20
Photos courtesy of ShedRain
Photos courtesy of ShedRain
Photos courtesy of ShedRain
Photos courtesy of ShedRain
Not seeing what you love? Click here and check out the Louis Vuitton Catogram Umbrella – covered in kittens and the classic LV print, this $1,050 umbrella will class up any wardrobe.
Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.