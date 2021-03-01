Starting Point | March/April 2021

We love our bread We love our butter But most of all We love each other.

This famous quote from the original Madeline, by Ludwig Bemelmans seems perfectly applicable this issue. Many dishes have sparred in the Food Fight ring—from pizza to burgers to sushi, but none have elicited as much response since the original Battle of the Bakeries in 2014.

Internally our editors had a hard time narrowing down which restaurants to include. There are just a ton of places around town with unique pre-meal offerings, and everyone has their favorite.

(My favorite didn’t make it into the story, but the cinnamon rolls sprinkled with nuts, only available Friday and Saturday nights at The Windward Passage are nothing short of amazing.)

While COVID has placed more emphasis on delivery and carry out orders, many restaurants are including their signature breads with orders to go. Whether you crave Ocean Club’s pretzel rolls or the hard crust of a Lindey’s sour dough, it’s often difficult to save your appetite for the entrèe.

As much as we enjoy writing about the sweet, we also have to write about the sour.

It’s been a year. A whole year since our lives were impacted by COVID. And looking ahead, the impact will continue this year. While some businesses have been affected more than others the arts and entertainment industry is one of the hardest hit. Some Columbus arts organizations share the changes they’ve made due to COVID-19 since March 2020.

Several spring events including the Columbus Arts Festival, Comfest and the Jazz and Ribfest have been canceled while others such as the Arnold Sports Festival are being postponed. Same goes for performances—it’s a mixed bag as to what has been canceled, postponed or switched to a virtual format. Check out our event calendar in print, and online where we will pass along updates as they are announced.

I’ve heard friends say that dealing with the pandemic is like going through the stages of grief: denial (it can’t be as bad as the media is reporting); anger (pointing fingers about everything); bargaining (if I wear a mask I can still go about my daily life); depression (I don’t like living like this); and finally, acceptance.

As we welcome spring this year perhaps there’s more of a reason for hope than there has been in months. CAPA has announced the 2021 Broadway Series lineup kicking off with Hamilton September 28, The Memorial Tournament is scheduled for May 31-June 6 and a reimagined BIA Parade of Homes is slated for September. In the meantime, in the words of another beloved young girl from children’s entertainment, “The sun’ll come out tomorrow!”

Read on,

Kathy