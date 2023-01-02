School lunches shed their bad reputation to offer nutrition and variety

After years as the butt of countless jokes, school lunches of late have changed to include more expansive menus providing children from kindergarten through 12th grade with a balanced – and much more tolerable – meal every school day.

According to the USDA, schools are required by law to offer lunches that follow the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. These guidelines outline proper nutritional needs, ensuring that schools provide students with “the right balance of fruits, vegetables, low-fat or fat-free milk, whole grains, and protein foods.”

Emilia Martin is a food operations manager for Sodexo, a hospitality company that provides school lunches for Dublin City Schools. Martin says the school district encourages students to eat fruits and vegetables, and also encourages them to try a variety of new menu items.

“Our menus highlight a lot of different cultural cuisines like Asian ramen bowls and Chinese chopsticks, Mediterranean, Greek, Mexican and Italian themes,” Martin says. “We also offer American classics that are more typical comfort foods like chicken bowls, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, mac and cheese, and more.”

The district operates on an “offer vs. serve” basis, Martin says, in which students are not obligated to eat specific foods, but have several options for an array of flavors.

Vanessa Landrum, food services director with SAGE Dining Services for Columbus School for Girls (CSG), says the school also follows set guidelines to ensure nutritional needs are met for its students.

“We create a four-week menu cycle that must meet our team of dietitians’ approval,” Landrum says. “Throughout (my time here), we’ve generally offered more community-favorite foods while continuing to emphasize balanced nutrition.”

The daily offerings include soup, a hot entree with a vegetable and side, and a salad and deli bar, Landrum says.

In addition to ensuring the menu is stocked with nutritionally dense foods, many local schools have expanded menus to accommodate various dietary restrictions and food preferences.

As food sensitivities and preferences have evolved, Martin says, the availability of food options has as well, with districts catering to those specific diets through the inclusion of more expansive options.

“At this time, we offer some basic options that include (gluten-free) breads and chips that can be substituted for sandwiches, salads, etc. Eventually, I plan to have more (gluten-free) hot options that will correspond to our normal menu to make students who need a (gluten-free) diet feel more inclusive,” Martin says. “Vegetarian diets are easier to handle, and most students are able to ask for no meat options at the higher grade levels or pick something without meat.”

When Landrum started at CSG, the primary concern was accommodating gluten-free diets. Now, the focus has shifted to accommodate dairy allergies, and the school is transitioning to a fully peanut- and tree nut-free campus.

“We’re very thorough when it comes to food allergies in the community, so we take several measures to accommodate those with a food allergy,” Landrum says. “Our menus offer such a wide variety of dishes, so we always have something for everyone.”

While dietary restrictions and nutritional guidelines have gotten more complex over the years, schools across the U.S. and here in central Ohio have taken the opportunity to diversify the options for their students, providing them with numerous meal choices to satisfy their hunger.

“We focus on offering a variety of items to accommodate all palates and meet a range of dietary needs,” Landrum says. “My team, along with the CSG community, encourages the students to try new menu items, especially vegetables. I love when parents ask me, ‘How did you get my child to eat Brussels sprouts?’”

Lauren Serge is a contributing writer for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.