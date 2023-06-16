Your guide to central Ohio’s Independence Day festivities

Every year over 400,000 visitors gather in the city of Columbus to experience Red, White & BOOM, the largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest. This single-day celebration, however, is just a snippet of what the greater Columbus area has in store for the holiday weekend.

While July 3 marks the date of this iconic downtown celebration, central Ohio’s charming neighboring communities offer their own Independence Day events, which begin as early as July 1.

Here is a complete events guide to the weekend for those that want to celebrate all things U.S.A.

July 1

Starting bright and early at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 is packet pick up for the 52nd annual Worthington Hills Firecracker Trot, which starts and finishes at the Worthington Hills Elementary School.

You can also experience Hilliard’s Freedom Fest at Municipal Park on the first, which features food trucks, a kid zone, roaming stilt walkers, and two opening acts preceding headlining artist Jameson Rodgers. The night ends with a fireworks show, which launches at 9:45 p.m.

July 2

For past and present military personnel and their immediate families, tickets to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium are free from July 1-4 for its annual Military Days.

Also set for Sunday is The Family Fun Fest at Worthington Hills Elementary School, which starts at 3 p.m. After the festival, you can head to the Village Green at 7 p.m. to see the Lightning Express, a five-piece Everly Brothers tribute band, as a part of the Worthington Concert on the Green series.

July 3

Festivities around Columbus are ramping up on July 3.

Kicking things off at 11 a.m. is the BOOM! Street Festival, which features more than 108 local and national food and fun vendors. The Ford Oval of Honor and Red, White & BOOM! Parade – presented by Central Ohio Ford Dealers – averages over 100,000 cheering spectators along its one-mile parade route.

Following this parade is a special performance at 7 p.m. by RuPaul Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby who is taking the stage at The Sanctuary on Neil alongside entertainers Amaya Sexton and Zhané Dawlingz.

Firing from the east bank of Genoa Park, Red, White & BOOM’s main attraction – the fireworks – are starting around 10 p.m. and ends with a grand finale that can be seen for miles.

July 4

If a simple barbecue at home isn’t enough to close out a fulfilling Independence Day weekend, there is plenty more to do on the fourth.

The early bird gets the worm at the annual Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby, which starts at 8 a.m. at Dublin’s Avery Park Pond. This is followed by the Independence Day Parade in Historic Dublin at 11 a.m.

Along with Dublin, the fourth is also celebrated with an official parade and community fireworks show in surrounding communities, including New Albany, Grove City, Hilliard, Westerville, Worthington and Upper Arlington.

For a more eccentric Independence Day celebration, head to “Liberty and Lunacy with the Good Witch of the (Short) North” at the 40th annual Doo Dah Parade, which lines up at noon on Park Street. This ends with an all-day block party in the Short North Arts District with free live music.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.