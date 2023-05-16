Worthington Arts Festival announces new location

Courtesy of Experience Worthington

The quaint atmosphere of Old Worthington proudly sets the stage for the McConnell Arts Center’s 2023 Worthington Arts Festival.

The heart of the community awaits more than 15,000 visitors June 17-18 for its 29th annual festival held on the Village Green. With 115 juried artists, food trucks, and kids’ activities, this free community event personifies the warm summer fun that attracts masses to festivals in Columbus.

The beloved event has enhanced social life in Worthington for almost three decades now, becoming a staple to everyone’s weekend in Columbus. Through the festival, the community is exposed to art that is rich in culture and diverse in medium, creating space for any connoisseur looking to escape the urban scene.

The crowded brick streets of Old Worthington are filled for the festival, which has been ranked one of the top 200 arts festivals in the nation by the Sunshine Artist magazine.

Tanya Doskova, a Bulgarian-Canadian-American artist who has been pushing boundaries around the world with her digital art, and Dylan Auerbach and Alysha Michelle, utilitarian ceramics artists who won the 2023 Worthington Arts Festival award, will be the featured artists at the festival. There will also be glass artists such as Syed Ahmad that utilize visual depth to foster life within their art.

Other art that will be displayed on the greenspace includes the work of collage artist Deborah Shapiro, whose works remind the world to appreciate the little things in life, and H. Ward Miles, an organic painter whose organic shapes and spontaneous colors work to make human connection.

This is just a glimpse of the wide variety of talent that is showcased during the weekend on all four quadrants of the Worthington Village Green, just a walk away from the historic Old Worthington. The Worthington Farmers Market will be held as usual on Saturday as a festive addition to the weekend.

The relocation of this year’s festival is due to the construction on Thomas Worthington High School grounds, yet the change is bringing the festival closer to the heart of the community June 17-18.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.