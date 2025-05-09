Wine Down Wednesdays return to Lincoln Theatre for fourth season

Expand Lincoln Theatre

Starting May 21, the Lincoln Theatre will host its fourth season of Wine Down Wednesdays, a monthly event featuring local jazz musicians and a variety of specialty drinks. The summer-long series will open with well-praised musician Bobby Floyd, and close on September 17 with Cedric Easton, associate director of jazz at Lincoln Theatre in New York City.

Located at Lincoln’s Michael B. Coleman rooftop patio, Wine Down Wednesdays will include not just live jazz performances, but also handpicked wine selections, specialty cocktails and lavish hors d'oeuvres.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with performances beginning at 6:45 p.m. With five performances in total, the 2025 summer schedule is as follows:

May 21 - Bobby Floyd

Grammy-nominated Bobby Floyd is a frequent soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. His current touring schedule includes performances as a featured soloist with orchestras throughout

the U.S. and Canada.

June 25 – Rika Fanning

Rika Fanning is a born and raised Columbus native from a long line of gifted musicians. She is currently the bassist for Grace Apostolic Church and has her own patented band, SOUL N~ER~G.

July 16 – Dave Shelton Trio

The Dave Shelton Trio’s sound is rooted in traditional jazz while incorporating elements of R&B and hip hop. Ray Woods, a versatile vocalist with a newly released album, will be joining the trio.

August 20 – Largemouth Brass Band

An eight-piece band from Columbus, the Largemouth Brass Band performs, records and brings high-energy, brass band music to central Ohio.

September 7 – Cedric Easton

Well-versed in gospel, jazz and West African musical traditions, Cedric Easton creates from a place of deep curiosity for authenticity and depth via musical expression.

Individual tickets are $32 and can be purchased in person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com, or by phone at 614-469-0939. There is an option to buy a VIP package, which includes four seats in the VIP lounge, four drink tickets and Lincoln Theatre merchandise.

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.