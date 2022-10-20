Scene Online | Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney shares backstory on beloved works before stop in Columbus

Jeff Kinney’s upcoming Diary of a Wimpy Kid entry, Diper Överlöde proudly boasts “over 275 million books sold” on its cover. Given this astronomical level of success, however, its creator retains a relatively low profile for a man who’s global superstar across multiple mediums.

Photo by Filip Wollak

Kinney is on his seventeenth installment in the series, which is an impressive mark reinforced by over 700 consecutive weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list for children’s series (Wimpy Kid’s streak is a single week longer than Harry Potter’s) has structured his life in such a way that he can release his books, meet his fans and return to his quiet small-town home in Massachusetts in peace, largely leaving the public spotlight when he is resigned to his homestead.

“In my day-to-day, I’m just an average citizen,” Kinney says, “so it’s weird to go back between a situation where I’m onstage in Cleveland and then back at home trying to get the dead rabbit out of my dog’s mouth. My life here definitely keeps me humble and I think the level of celebrity is much less than you imagine.”

Kinney has done press tours for many of his book releases, and he says that after 15 years of touring they are always looking for new ways to push the envelope and create special experiences for the fans. His The Deep End Drive-Thru Tour hosted a series of activities for families to do from the safety of their cars so that he could connect with his readers even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says that his favorite tour so far was the Wrecking Ball tour, which was loaded with skits and was very interactive for families. Kinney is coming to Columbus on Oct. 25 for the Diper Överlöde tour, which is sure to be just as much fun and interaction as previous tours.

This tour features Wimpy Kid’s iconic older brother Rodrick’s rock band, The Löded Diper, to perform rock music for those in attendance. There will even be an opportunity for kids to showcase their talents onstage with the band.

“For the first time we’re going to have a live band so we found a Löded Diper, in fact, we found two,” Kinney says. “We are going to put on a show for kids in the audience it will feel like their first-ever rock concert. This one I think is more of a high-wire act more so than anything we’ve ever done.”

Off the Page

Trying new and varied things is very familiar now to Kinney, whose books have spawned four live-action and one animated feature-length film, as well as an upcoming animated sequel from Disney+.

At this point in his career, his experience with the films does carry influence over how he is writing each new entry.

“These days when I think about a book, I think about it cinematically,” Kinney says. “There is a very particular way that stories are told in film, so now when I break a story I break it into three acts, and I’m very cognizant of the way it might be adapted one day. And we’ve got big aspirations to make lots of Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated features on Disney+. So, who knows, one day maybe we’ll be adapting book 17 into a film.”

The next installment in the animated series will be Rodrick Rules, which highlights the titular Wimpy Kid’s relationship with his older brother, Rodrick. The movie’s release will be accompanied by a special million-copy first printing of Rodrick Rules with a full-color animation-style cover.

“These themes are really big and heavy and juicy,” Kinney says. “The first one is about Greg and his best friend so it’s about friendship and the second one is about Greg and his older sibling and a lot of people can relate to having an older or younger sibling so we’re trying to tell stories that matter and that feel universal so we think it’s a perfect fit.”

At one time, Kinney was a computer science major, which informed his creation of Poptropica, his wildly successful kid’s computer game.

Poptropica is easy to pick up and start playing right away, with a character’s creation taking seconds before you are jumping around the creative world that is at your fingertips.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Poptropica actually came out in the same year in 2007,” Kinney says, “so it was a really cool year because I was really reaching kids in many ways … It was just my job at the time, in fact, I kept that job for another ten years after Poptropica came out so I was doing both things at once for a really long time.”

He says that even though he “hit the lottery” with his novels, it was difficult to walk away from 500 million concurrent users that his computer game had amassed. Kinney loved the team he created the game with, and it is still running today at www.Poptropica.com, as well as on a popular mobile app.

The Wimpy Kid series also started online and was intended to just be one big story, which Kinney created out of frustration for not being able to get a newspaper comic published.

Forthcoming from Kinney

Now he has agreed to write the 18th installment in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, which he says he will begin soon.

“Childhood is a very big universe so there is always something,” Kinney says. “Usually, I come up with the idea for the next book when I’m on tour … It’s always a little bit scary not having your next idea.”

“I feel really lucky to be a comedy writer, especially in this polarizing time that kids today are growing up in,” Kinney says. “I just feel really happy that I’ve had the chance to be a part of kids’ lives and growing-up years. And, hopefully, a happy memory for kids who’ve grown out of my books.”

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.