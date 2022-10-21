‘Wild Things are Happening’ exhibit opens at the Columbus Museum of Art

CMA Maurice Sendak_1 Photo by Tyler Kirkendall

Maurice Sendak’s work is being featured front and center for the first time since his death in 2012 and the Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) is leading the way.

Sendak was a self-taught American illustrator and writer who grew up in the 1930s. Throughout his 60-year career he wrote and illustrated more than 150 books including well-known stories such as Where the Wild Things Are and In the Night Kitchen.

The Wild Things are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak exhibit, which was organized by the CMA and the Maurice Sendak Foundation, opened Oct. 21 and will remain open to the public through March 5.

This will be CMA executive director and CEO Nannette Maciejunes’ final exhibit as she plans to retire at the end of 2022 after serving as the director for almost 20 years.

The exhibit – which is located on the first floor right beside the ticket desk – will showcase more than 200 pieces of Sendak's work including some original paintings and sketches from his books as well as a closer look at some of his lesser known pieces.

Many of Sendak’s influences are also on display. Toys and other pieces that piqued the artist’s interest in his youth can be seen throughout as well as their influence on Sendak’s iconic works he would go on to produce.

Jonathan Weinberg was a guest curator of the exhibit and not only works for the Maurice Sendak Foundation but also knew Sendak very well.

Weinberg says the exhibit does a wonderful job not only bringing Sendak’s work together but also showing how Sendak’s style grew over time.

“When you fail to copy an artist, you become yourself,” Weinberg says. “Your influences become your family.”

Sendak loved opera, and the influence of the art form can be found throughout his work, as showcased in many ways throughout the exhibit. One of the more breathtaking inclusions is a giant goose that was a prop Sendak created as a Trojan-horse for a production of Mozart’s L’oca del Cairo.

The exhibit also features a pair of costumes from Spike Jonze’s Where the Wild Things Are feature film, which are equally stunning to see ‘in the flesh.’

Sendak’s style is quite varied across different projects, as the artist shows he can create striking religious pieces as well as quite reverent and realistic portrait sketches of himself and people dear to him.

This exhibit serves as a deep look into the mind of one of the 20th century’s most iconic illustrators, as drawn up by some of those that knew him best.

