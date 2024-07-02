Where to spend Independence Day in Columbus

Independence Day celebrations are ramping up, and for the next few days, Columbus will illuminate with spectacular celebration. From dazzling firework displays to lively parades and community celebration, this city has endless activities to ring in the holiday. Unsure where to place your blanket for evening fireworks or where to catch a community parade? Here are some of the best spots to enjoy Independence Day in Columbus.

Red, White & BOOM

Downtown Columbus Riverfront

July 3, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Each year, more than 400,000 visitors gather for the city's largest single-day event, Red, White & BOOM. This all-day festivity includes a parade, street festival, live music and, of course, the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m., but come early for a range of patriotic activities.

The Doo Dah Parade and Music Fest

Victorian Village and Goodale Park

July 4, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

One of Columbus's zaniest traditions, the Doo Dah Parade, will be marching for its 41st year. With social and civic humor using props ranging from Scooby Doo to silly strings, this parade is truly something you must see to believe. The parade begins at 1, but come from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. for live music, food and more.

Community Celebrations

Dublin

July 4

Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby

8 a.m.

Avery Park

7401 Avery Rd.

Parade

11 a.m.

Metro Center-Historic Dublin

Evening Celebration with live entertainment from Grammy nominee, Martina McBride

4:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

Fireworks

9:50 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

Grove City

July 4

Firecracker 5K

7:30-11 a.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.runsignup.com

Independence Day Fireworks

9:45-10:30 p.m.

Launched from Murfin Memorial Fields

4570 Haughn Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

New Albany

July 4

Independence Day Parade & Festival

5K: 7:45 a.m., Market Square

Parade: 11 a.m., Primary School to Church of the Resurrection

Festival: 6-9:45 p.m., New Albany Middle School

Fireworks: 10 p.m.

www.newalbanyohio.org

July 5

Red, White & Blues featuring Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Byron Stripling presented by Jazz Arts Group

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.hinson-amphitheater.com

Pickerington

July 3-4

July 4th Celebration

Pickerington High School Central and Olde Pickerington Village

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Watch the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at PHSC then wake up and nab a spot to enjoy the Village Parade at 10 a.m.

Tri-Village

July 4

UACA Fourth of July Celebrations

Parade – Northwest Blvd., 9 a.m.

Party in the Park – Northam Park, 5 p.m.

Fireworks – Northam Park, 10 p.m.

www.uaca.org

Westerville

July 4

Independence Day Celebration

all day, fireworks at 10 p.m.

Westerville Sports Complex

325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillerotary.com

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.