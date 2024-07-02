Where to spend Independence Day in Columbus

Independence Day celebrations are ramping up, and for the next few days, Columbus will illuminate with spectacular celebration. From dazzling firework displays to lively parades and community celebration, this city has endless activities to ring in the holiday. Unsure where to place your blanket for evening fireworks or where to catch a community parade? Here are some of the best spots to enjoy Independence Day in Columbus.
Courtsey of Red, White & Boom
Red, White & BOOM
Downtown Columbus Riverfront
July 3, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Each year, more than 400,000 visitors gather for the city's largest single-day event, Red, White & BOOM. This all-day festivity includes a parade, street festival, live music and, of course, the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m., but come early for a range of patriotic activities.
The Doo Dah Parade and Music Fest
Victorian Village and Goodale Park
July 4, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
One of Columbus's zaniest traditions, the Doo Dah Parade, will be marching for its 41st year. With social and civic humor using props ranging from Scooby Doo to silly strings, this parade is truly something you must see to believe. The parade begins at 1, but come from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. for live music, food and more.
Community Celebrations
Dublin
July 4
Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration
Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby
8 a.m.
Avery Park
7401 Avery Rd.
Parade
11 a.m.
Metro Center-Historic Dublin
Evening Celebration with live entertainment from Grammy nominee, Martina McBride
4:30 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
Fireworks
9:50 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
Grove City
July 4
Firecracker 5K
7:30-11 a.m.
Pinnacle Golf Club
1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.
Independence Day Fireworks
9:45-10:30 p.m.
Launched from Murfin Memorial Fields
4570 Haughn Rd.
New Albany
July 4
Independence Day Parade & Festival
5K: 7:45 a.m., Market Square
Parade: 11 a.m., Primary School to Church of the Resurrection
Festival: 6-9:45 p.m., New Albany Middle School
Fireworks: 10 p.m.
July 5
Red, White & Blues featuring Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Byron Stripling presented by Jazz Arts Group
8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Pickerington
July 3-4
July 4th Celebration
Pickerington High School Central and Olde Pickerington Village
Watch the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at PHSC then wake up and nab a spot to enjoy the Village Parade at 10 a.m.
Tri-Village
July 4
UACA Fourth of July Celebrations
Parade – Northwest Blvd., 9 a.m.
Party in the Park – Northam Park, 5 p.m.
Fireworks – Northam Park, 10 p.m.
Westerville
July 4
Independence Day Celebration
all day, fireworks at 10 p.m.
Westerville Sports Complex
325 N. Cleveland Ave.
Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.