Where to celebrate those who have served this Veterans Day

Meet your local veterans out in the community this Veterans Day. All around central Ohio, you’ll find chances to celebrate and honor those who have served, from dinners to awards ceremonies. Find out what’s near you.
Veterans Day National Ceremony
National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
National Veterans Memorial and Museum
300 W. Broad St.
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Honor 250 years of service by listening to three speakers. Former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, Army Retired Master Sergeant Jennifer Ballou and U.S. Army combat veteran Zachariah Collett share their perspectives on the nation’s 250 years of military service. One free ticket includes admission to the Veterans Museum. www.nationalvmm.org
Donald R. Hallman LGBTQ+ Veterans Recognition Ceremony
Ray LaVoie
Nov. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Stonewall Columbus
1160 N. High St.
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This program, “A Legacy of Courage,” honors the courage of LGBTQ+ veterans who paved the way for open service. The evening will include a recognition of past and present Donald R. Hallman Notable LGBTQ+ Veterans of History and a banquet-style meal. While this event is free and open to all, an RSVP is required. www.stonewallcolumbus.org
Community celebrations
City of Powell Veterans Day Ceremony
City of Powell
Nov. 10, 11 a.m.
Village Green Municipal Building
47 Hall St.
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Powell’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will feature keynote speaker Major General Deborah Ashenhurst, followed by a free luncheon. Prior to the ceremony, at 10 a.m., attendees are invited to honor veterans by refreshing flags at Powell Cemetery. www.cityofpowell.us
Westerville Veterans Day Breakfast
City of Westerville
Nov. 11, 8:15 a.m.
Medallion Country Club
5000 Club Dr.
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This annual event features a presentation by the local VFW and American Legion, a patriotic performance by the Silvertones Choir, and recognitions of veterans from the City Council and a keynote speaker. A $15 ticket also gives guests access to participate in the traditional pancake breakfast. www.westerville.org
Dublin Veterans Day Ceremony
Robb McCormick Photography
Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
Dublin Veterans Park
77 N. High St.
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This ceremony is held by the City of Dublin and Wesley G. Davids American Legion Post 800. Along with honoring Dublin veterans, visitors can take a walk through the Grounds of Remembrance at Dublin Veterans Park. www.visitdublinohio.com
Gahanna Veterans Day Ceremony
Gahanna Veterans Memorial
Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
Veterans Memorial Park
73 W. Johnstown Rd.
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Visit Gahanna’s Veterans Memorial Park to hear speeches from those who served and patriotic music, while taking a moment to reflect on their sacrifice and courage. This ceremony is presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee. www.gahanna.gov
Grove City Veterans Day Ceremony
City of Grove City
Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
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Hosted by the American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 8198, this ceremony invites guests to visit the Welcome Center & Museum to see special veterans exhibits. www.americanlegionoh164.com
Traditions of Grove City Veterans Day Celebration
Nov. 11, 2:15 p.m.
Grove City Senior Living
3615 Glacial Ln.
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Join Grove City Senior Living by Traditions for a celebration featuring guests from Luminary Hospice, ROTC, Scouts of America and Grove City Mayor Ike Stage. After the ceremony, cake and refreshments will be available. www.traditionsofgrovecity.com
Hilliard Veterans Day Luncheon
Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m.
The Well
3993 Cosgray Rd.
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Come together to honor those who have served at Hilliard’s first Veterans Day Luncheon, a collaboration between the City of Hilliard, The American Legion’s William R. Schnug Memorial Post 614 and CPT Nicholas J. Rozanski Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4931. Lunch will be followed by a ceremony featuring several speakers. www.hilliardohio.gov
Before you celebrate
As you commemorate Veterans Day, remember that many who have served still face daily battles. Consider donating to a local or national veterans’ charity before the holiday, such as any of these organizations:
- American Legion Department of Ohio
- Columbus Veterans Beneficial Board
- Honor Flight Columbus
- Ohio AMVETS Charities
- Ohio MilVets
- Ohio Veterans Collaborative
- Operation Second Chance
- Ride With Valor
- Save A Warrior
- Team Red, White & Blue
- Veteran Companion Animal Services
- Veterans Care Network
- VFW Department of Ohio
- Warriors 22
National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Educating young minds
While community members celebrate their veterans, schools are helping educate students on what the day is all about. Districts around central Ohio have invited veterans from students’ families and from around the community to take part in special recognitions. Students of all ages get involved, whether through ceremonies, year-long learning projects or thank you notes to veterans.
Here are some of the local participating schools:
- Upper Arlington Jones Middle School
- Upper Arlington Hastings Middle School
- Upper Arlington High School
- Dublin Scioto High School
- Dublin Sells Middle School
- Westerville North High School
- Westerville South High School
- Westerville Hawthorne Elementary
- Grandview Heights High School
- Grandview Heights Stevenson Elementary