Where to celebrate those who have served this Veterans Day

Meet your local veterans out in the community this Veterans Day. All around central Ohio, you’ll find chances to celebrate and honor those who have served, from dinners to awards ceremonies. Find out what’s near you.

Veterans Day National Ceremony

Expand National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

300 W. Broad St.

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Honor 250 years of service by listening to three speakers. Former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, Army Retired Master Sergeant Jennifer Ballou and U.S. Army combat veteran Zachariah Collett share their perspectives on the nation’s 250 years of military service. One free ticket includes admission to the Veterans Museum. www.nationalvmm.org

Donald R. Hallman LGBTQ+ Veterans Recognition Ceremony

Expand Ray LaVoie

Nov. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stonewall Columbus

1160 N. High St.

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This program, “A Legacy of Courage,” honors the courage of LGBTQ+ veterans who paved the way for open service. The evening will include a recognition of past and present Donald R. Hallman Notable LGBTQ+ Veterans of History and a banquet-style meal. While this event is free and open to all, an RSVP is required. www.stonewallcolumbus.org

Community celebrations

City of Powell Veterans Day Ceremony

Expand City of Powell

Nov. 10, 11 a.m.

Village Green Municipal Building

47 Hall St.

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Powell’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will feature keynote speaker Major General Deborah Ashenhurst, followed by a free luncheon. Prior to the ceremony, at 10 a.m., attendees are invited to honor veterans by refreshing flags at Powell Cemetery. www.cityofpowell.us

Westerville Veterans Day Breakfast

Expand City of Westerville

Nov. 11, 8:15 a.m.

Medallion Country Club

5000 Club Dr.

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This annual event features a presentation by the local VFW and American Legion, a patriotic performance by the Silvertones Choir, and recognitions of veterans from the City Council and a keynote speaker. A $15 ticket also gives guests access to participate in the traditional pancake breakfast. www.westerville.org

Dublin Veterans Day Ceremony

Expand Robb McCormick Photography

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Dublin Veterans Park

77 N. High St.

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This ceremony is held by the City of Dublin and Wesley G. Davids American Legion Post 800. Along with honoring Dublin veterans, visitors can take a walk through the Grounds of Remembrance at Dublin Veterans Park. www.visitdublinohio.com

Gahanna Veterans Day Ceremony

Expand Gahanna Veterans Memorial

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

73 W. Johnstown Rd.

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Visit Gahanna’s Veterans Memorial Park to hear speeches from those who served and patriotic music, while taking a moment to reflect on their sacrifice and courage. This ceremony is presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee. www.gahanna.gov

Grove City Veterans Day Ceremony

Expand City of Grove City

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

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Hosted by the American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 8198, this ceremony invites guests to visit the Welcome Center & Museum to see special veterans exhibits. www.americanlegionoh164.com

Traditions of Grove City Veterans Day Celebration

Nov. 11, 2:15 p.m.

Grove City Senior Living

3615 Glacial Ln.

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Join Grove City Senior Living by Traditions for a celebration featuring guests from Luminary Hospice, ROTC, Scouts of America and Grove City Mayor Ike Stage. After the ceremony, cake and refreshments will be available. www.traditionsofgrovecity.com

Hilliard Veterans Day Luncheon

Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m.

The Well

3993 Cosgray Rd.

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Come together to honor those who have served at Hilliard’s first Veterans Day Luncheon, a collaboration between the City of Hilliard, The American Legion’s William R. Schnug Memorial Post 614 and CPT Nicholas J. Rozanski Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4931. Lunch will be followed by a ceremony featuring several speakers. www.hilliardohio.gov

Before you celebrate

As you commemorate Veterans Day, remember that many who have served still face daily battles. Consider donating to a local or national veterans’ charity before the holiday, such as any of these organizations:

× Expand National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Educating young minds

While community members celebrate their veterans, schools are helping educate students on what the day is all about. Districts around central Ohio have invited veterans from students’ families and from around the community to take part in special recognitions. Students of all ages get involved, whether through ceremonies, year-long learning projects or thank you notes to veterans.

Here are some of the local participating schools: