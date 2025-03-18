Preview: Broadway's Funny Girl takes the stage at the Ohio Theatre

The Broadway revival of the iconic showbusiness musical, Funny Girl, is coming to Columbus’ Ohio Theatre March 25-30.

Contrary to its title, this poignant show follows Fanny Brice through her breakthrough into show business and her tragic love story with Nicky Arnstein. Brice, although now faded into history, was a famous vaudeville performer and comedian known throughout the United States.

Brice was never considered a conventional beauty, even by her mother! She is fired from her first Broadway show because she is comically bad. But what Brice lacks in looks, she makes up for in determination. Her career takes off, as does her connection with Arnstein. However, even her jokes and charisma cannot keep Arnstein from being entangled in a shady business deal that threatens their new life together.

Funny Girl is a semi-autobiographical tale of Brice’s life, created by Ray Stark, Brice’s son-in-law. Barbra Streisand, already a well-known pop star, solidified her status as a music icon by playing the role of Brice in both the stage play and movie.

Audiences will enjoy the variety of musical numbers, from the cutesy “I Want to Be Seen with You” to the silly “If a Girl Isn’t Pretty.” The style is jazzy and grand, comparable to the sound of the early 1900s.

Although this historic show is rooted in the past, its themes of self-confidence and tortured love are sure to resonate with Columbus audiences.

