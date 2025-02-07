Ways to feel the love this Valentine's Day in Columbus

Whether you’re celebrating with your friends, family, significant other or even your dog, there is plenty for you to do for Valentine’s Day in Columbus.

Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, which means an entire weekend to fill with fun and unique events. While a dinner date is always a classic romantic evening, if you want to switch things up this year, here are some creative ways to celebrate with your loved ones.

A show for your love

Nothing says a romantic evening like listening to music. Enjoy music at plenty of places around Columbus this weekend, whether it is a chill evening with dinner and live music or dancing the night away.

For a night of music, dance and theater performances, go see Hot Stuff: The Greatest Hits at Shadowbox Live. The show will have you laughing as it showcases the group’s most popular comedy and music performances. Shadowbox has a Valentine’s Day special that includes a bottle of champagne, a rose and two specialty desserts.

If you want to get up and dance, check out Valentine’s Day DDL (Dinner, Dancing & Live Music). With live music, a delicious dinner, drinks and desserts you can show off your dance moves all night long.

For theatre lovers, catch Short North Stage’s presentation of NINE, an award-winning musical about a man and the women in his life. Or head over to the Ohio Theatre for a new production of West Side Story put on by Opera Columbus, BalletMet, Columbus Symphony Orchestra and CAPA.

The art of your love

Art is a common expression of love so experience the love and art all around Columbus this weekend.

For a fancy night out, celebrate at the Columbus Museum of Art with Art of Cuisine: Valentine’s Day. See the works in the museum’s Italian Renaissance collection and finish the night with a gourmet six course meal.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Penn and Beech Penn and Beech

Stop by Penn & Beech with your significant other or your gals. There you can create your own fragrances and pour your own candles. Plus, you can bring the candle home and have your own candlelit dinner or snuggle up on your couch with a loved one.

If you are feeling like creating your own art, another option this weekend is Pinot’s Palette or Wine & Canvas. Create a beautiful painting as girl’s night or date night. Both offer Valentine’s Day-themed classes this weekend.

Cupid after dark (21+ events)

Columbus is also filled with some unique adult only events this weekend that will bring out your inner child with fun and exciting events.

For a unique night of learning and fun, head to COSI After Dark: The Science of Sex and explore the science of seduction and love. Enjoy cocktails, romanced-themed activities, science and entertainment.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory Cocktails at the Conservatory

Although you may not be on the beach this Valentine’s Day, you can still have a tropical getaway at Franklin Park Conservatory with its Cocktails at the Conservatory – Escape to the Island. Walk through the orchid exhibition as you sip on tropical drinks and listen to the beat of steel drums. You can even learn to hula from Hawaiian dancers and test your skills on a mechanical surf ride.

For a wild night, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium hosts Hearts Go Wild at its Africa Event Center. Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner, live music and cocktails while you meet some adorable zoo animals.

Korrigan Craddock is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.