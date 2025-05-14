Ways to celebrate and honor veterans this Memorial Day in Columbus

National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Whether you’re celebrating with friends, family, or a significant other, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Columbus. This Memorial Day holds even more importance as 2025 is the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
While Memorial Day is a way to honor and remember those who served, the long three-day weekend also symbolizes warm weather coming to stay. From festivals, to parades, to candlelight vigils, here are some events to check out this weekend.
Field of Heroes
Memorial Day ceremonies and parades
The National Veterans Memorial and Museum has a weekend full of events in honor of Memorial Day. The weekend begins with a CrossFit workout in honor of Lieutenant Michael Murphy. On May 25, honor loved ones and fallen service members with the Gold Star Family Candlelight Vigil. The weekend concludes with the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 26.
Each Memorial Day weekend, Westerville honors veterans with the Field of Heroes tradition. The weekend starts off on Friday with a bagpipe serenade. Throughout the weekend, the names of dedicated flags are read. On Saturday, listen to a free concert by the Westerville Symphony. Sunday morning kicks off with the Field of Heroes 5K, and the weekend concludes with a Memorial Day Ceremony.
Many local communities have their own Memorial celebrations as well. Check out the list below for more ceremonies, parades, and services.
Worthington
Mon., May 26
10 a.m.
Begins at Highstreet and Dublin Granville Road
Gahanna
Mon., May 26
All day
Veterans Memorial Park
73 W. Johnstown Rd.
Pickerington
Mon., May 26
9 a.m.
Violet Township Cemetery
180 E. Columbus St.
Dublin Veterans
Dublin
Mon., May 26
Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
11 a.m.
Historic Dublin
Grove City
Mon., May 26
Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
11 a.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
New Albany
Sat., May 24
8 a.m.
Phillip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
150 W. Main St.
Tri-Village
Thurs., May 22
7:30 p.m.
Memorial Park
1135 W. Second Ave.
Sat., May 24
10 a.m.
Begins at First Avenue and Cambridge Boulevard
UACA
Mon., May 26
8 a.m.
3861 Reed Rd.
Festivals, openings and more
This weekend is also filled with festivals all around Columbus.
Check out the Asian Festival for a vibrant weekend celebrating Asian cultural heritage. Enjoy a weekend full of dance, music, martial arts and more. The event emphasizes education, cultural awareness and fostering healthy lifestyles.
Visit the Ohio Black Expo for a riverfront culture festival that showcases and supports Black-owned businesses. The festival is packed with community pride, vendors, food trucks, a college fair, yoga and more.
If you are looking for a weekend filled with food and fun, don’t miss the Columbus Taco Fest. Discover Columbus’ best taco vendors and enjoy two days filled with tacos, drinks and live music. You can bring your furry best friend for a Paws and Tacos dress up contest on Sunday.
If you are in the mood for something sweet this weekend, check out the Utica Ice Cream Festival. Scoop up memories with a weekend of delicious treats, family activities, a car show and live entertainment.
The Columbus Zoo is opening a new exhibit this weekend on May 23. Explore the North America Trek, inspired by our own national parks. Experience the new exhibit featuring North American wildlife such as bald eagles, black bears, trumpeter swans and Mexican wolves.
Zoombezi Bay Waterpark opens to members on May 23 and to the public on May 24. Don’t forget to check when your local pool opens!
