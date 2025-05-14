Ways to celebrate and honor veterans this Memorial Day in Columbus

Expand National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Whether you’re celebrating with friends, family, or a significant other, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Columbus. This Memorial Day holds even more importance as 2025 is the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

While Memorial Day is a way to honor and remember those who served, the long three-day weekend also symbolizes warm weather coming to stay. From festivals, to parades, to candlelight vigils, here are some events to check out this weekend.

Memorial Day ceremonies and parades

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum has a weekend full of events in honor of Memorial Day. The weekend begins with a CrossFit workout in honor of Lieutenant Michael Murphy. On May 25, honor loved ones and fallen service members with the Gold Star Family Candlelight Vigil. The weekend concludes with the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 26.

Each Memorial Day weekend, Westerville honors veterans with the Field of Heroes tradition. The weekend starts off on Friday with a bagpipe serenade. Throughout the weekend, the names of dedicated flags are read. On Saturday, listen to a free concert by the Westerville Symphony. Sunday morning kicks off with the Field of Heroes 5K, and the weekend concludes with a Memorial Day Ceremony.

Many local communities have their own Memorial celebrations as well. Check out the list below for more ceremonies, parades, and services.

Worthington

Mon., May 26

Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m.

Begins at Highstreet and Dublin Granville Road

Gahanna

Mon., May 26

Memorial Day Ceremony

All day

Veterans Memorial Park

73 W. Johnstown Rd.

Pickerington

Mon., May 26

Memorial Day Ceremony

9 a.m.

Violet Township Cemetery

180 E. Columbus St.

Dublin

Mon., May 26

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

11 a.m.

Historic Dublin

Grove City

Mon., May 26

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

11 a.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

New Albany

Sat., May 24

2025 Ohio Honor Ride

8 a.m.

Phillip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

150 W. Main St.

Tri-Village

Thurs., May 22

Memorial Service

7:30 p.m.

Memorial Park

1135 W. Second Ave.

Sat., May 24

Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m.

Begins at First Avenue and Cambridge Boulevard

Mon., May 26

UACA’s Memorial Day Run

8 a.m.

3861 Reed Rd.

Festivals, openings and more

This weekend is also filled with festivals all around Columbus.

Check out the Asian Festival for a vibrant weekend celebrating Asian cultural heritage. Enjoy a weekend full of dance, music, martial arts and more. The event emphasizes education, cultural awareness and fostering healthy lifestyles.

Visit the Ohio Black Expo for a riverfront culture festival that showcases and supports Black-owned businesses. The festival is packed with community pride, vendors, food trucks, a college fair, yoga and more.

If you are looking for a weekend filled with food and fun, don’t miss the Columbus Taco Fest. Discover Columbus’ best taco vendors and enjoy two days filled with tacos, drinks and live music. You can bring your furry best friend for a Paws and Tacos dress up contest on Sunday.

If you are in the mood for something sweet this weekend, check out the Utica Ice Cream Festival. Scoop up memories with a weekend of delicious treats, family activities, a car show and live entertainment.

The Columbus Zoo is opening a new exhibit this weekend on May 23. Explore the North America Trek, inspired by our own national parks. Experience the new exhibit featuring North American wildlife such as bald eagles, black bears, trumpeter swans and Mexican wolves.

Zoombezi Bay Waterpark opens to members on May 23 and to the public on May 24. Don’t forget to check when your local pool opens!

