Warm up your weekends with the Metro Parks Winter Hike Series

Expand Photo by Frank Jordan

Don't let colder weather keep you cooped up indoors this winter. Bundle up and soak up the winter sun with the 2024-2025 Metro Parks Winter Hike Series.

With the Metro Parks Winter Hikes, participants can visit up to 19 different parks and can collect stamps on their Winter Hike card along the way. Those who hike 7 or more parks can commemorate their visits with a Metro Parks Winter Hike patch.

Each weekend, a new park is highlighted by the Metro Parks. Visit during the hours listed and enjoy refreshing beverages and snacks after your hikes. Here are the different destinations for January and February hikes:

December

Twinkling Lights

Enjoy twinkling lights at Battle Darby Creek, Blacklick Woods, Highbanks, Homestead and Inniswood during December. Guests can take advantage of the lit paths at any time, with lights turning on after sunset and turning off at 8 p.m.

January

Saturday, January 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Prairie Oaks

Sunday. January 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walnut Woods

Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sharon Woods

Sunday, January 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Slate Run

Saturday, January 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Scioto Audubon

Sunday, January 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rocky Fork

Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Clear Creek

Sunday, January 26, 10 a.m.- 1p.m. at Scioto Grove

February

Sunday, February 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pickerington Ponds

Saturday February 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Glacier Ridge

Sunday, February 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Quarry Trails

Saturday February 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Three Creeks

Feeling intimidated by the chilly temperatures? Here are some tips to stay warm on winter hikes:

Layer Smartly : Wear moisture-wicking base layers, insulating middle layers and a waterproof/windproof outer layer.

: Wear moisture-wicking base layers, insulating middle layers and a waterproof/windproof outer layer. Keep Extremities Covered : Protect your head, hands and feet with insulated hats, gloves and thermal socks.

: Protect your head, hands and feet with insulated hats, gloves and thermal socks. Stay Dry : Avoid sweat and moisture by regulating your pace and wearing breathable clothing.

: Avoid sweat and moisture by regulating your pace and wearing breathable clothing. Fuel Up and Hydrate : Eat calorie-rich snacks and drink warm fluids like tea or hot chocolate to keep your energy up and your body warm.

: Eat calorie-rich snacks and drink warm fluids like tea or hot chocolate to keep your energy up and your body warm. Use Heat-Trapping Accessories: Scarves, neck gaiters and thermal balaclavas help seal out the cold and trap body heat, keeping you cozy even in windy conditions.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.