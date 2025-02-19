Volunteering opportunities around Columbus

In the cold, dreary winter months, it can be easy to hunker down inside with a blanket and Netflix and forget about the outside world. Or, you can take advantage of a number of volunteer opportunities throughout central Ohio. All around Columbus, there are ways to serve others in the community.

Feed the hungry

Food: the way our culture celebrates and comes together. But for over a million Ohioans, food insecurity is a reality. Mid-Ohio Food Collective provides food banks where people can pick up groceries, and they have many volunteer shifts around the city.

Other food banks looking for volunteers:

Food pantries are not the only way to help the hungry. Franklinton Farms, an urban farm located west of downtown, provides healthy foods for the Columbus community. Get your hands dirty with some farm projects. Or, volunteer with Freedom A La Cart, a catering business that trains women getting out of human trafficking in job skills. To help children specifically, you can package meals at the Children’s Hunger Association.

Pet a Pup

Pets without Parents facilitates a fostering program to get struggling animals out of shelters. You can also volunteer with hands-on dog and cat care at the Columbus Humane Society or the Franklin County Dog Shelter. These organizations are also always looking for donations, so look for lists of necessary items like food and blankets.

Other animal shelters:

Get outside

Keeping Columbus’ green spaces ready for recreation is no small task, and volunteers play an important role. The City of Columbus needs volunteers in conservation, landscaping and playground clean-ups. You can also clear trails at the Columbus’ Metroparks.

Look for your local green spaces:

Serve servicemen and women

To thank the men and women who have served the United States, the Veterans Association of Central Ohio needs volunteers. Help the veterans feel welcome at appointments, or transport them in their wheelchairs or cars to various activities.

In Dublin, teens can connect with the older generation by becoming a teen buddy. The city pairs teens with seniors to combat loneliness and create social connections. Also, their upcoming events such as the St. Patricks Day festivities always need helping hands.

Inspire the next generation

If you have a passion to pour into the next generation, there are many mentoring opportunities in Columbus. Big Brothers and Sisters of Central Ohio matches students with mentors with a program that impacts both the mentor and the mentee. Brown Girls Mentoring also needs women to build character and inspire younger generations of brown girls to be confident in themselves.

To support kids academically, Communities in Schools needs volunteers to tutor all ages and participate in reading programs.

Teen volunteers can also help! Grove City’s Youth Volunteer Involvement Program is looking for high school students who can assist with city events. Also, Buddy Up in New Albany pairs individuals with Down Syndrome with community members to build friendships through sports and fitness.

Welcome newcomers to Columbus

Nine percent of Columbus’ population is foreign-born, according to the Vera Institute of Justice. They need help getting on their feet and adjusting to a new culture. Riverview International Center and Community Refugee and Immigrant Services both need volunteers to help with English learning, transportation or teaching basic computer skills.

If you can’t commit to a regular time slot each week, Columbus Gives Back and Besa brings together many different organizations in one website to host different events, from packing meal kits to sorting donations.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.