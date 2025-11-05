Veterans Day in Columbus

This Veterans Day, you can celebrate and engage with those who have served at local events happening all across central Ohio. From veteran breakfasts to dedication ceremonies, here’s where to honor our heroes this week and next.

Before you celebrate

As you commemorate Veterans Day, remember that many who have served still face daily battles. Consider donating to a local or national veterans’ charity before the holiday, such as any of these organizations:

Columbus

Veterans Day Rally

Nov. 9 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St.

The free family friendly event hosted by Ohio MilVets includes live entertainment, a free meal for attendees, veteran-related vendors, guest speakers, story-recording booths for veterans to share their experiences and a presentation of scholarships to veterans and their children and grandchildren. Additionally, this event features Santa Claus’ first appearance in Columbus and the opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots. Learn more here.

Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11 | 11 a.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St.

This event at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum includes guest speaker, actor Matthew Modine, as well as an exhibition of his photography from the set of Vietnam War film, Full Metal Jacket. Admission to the ceremony is free, but registration is required. Attendees can also buy tickets for a meet and greet with Modine for $10. Learn more here.

Donald R. Hallman LGBTQ+ Veterans Recognition Ceremony

Nov. 13 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stonewall Columbus, 1160 N. High St.

This event, themed “A Legacy of Courage,” celebrates LGBTQ+ veterans past and present and features a banquet-style meal, a tribute to past honorees and a presentation of the 2025 Donald R. Hallman LGBTQ+ Veterans of History. This event is free, though RSVP is required. Learn more here.

Communities

Upper Arlington – Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 7 | 10:45 a.m.

Veterans Plaza, Mallway Park, 2096 Arlington Ave.

Following a service-learning gathering at Jones Middle School, this public event honors the community’s veterans and includes remarks from Vietnam veteran, Seth Wolfe, who is featured in Upper Arlington Historical Society’s Veterans Voices. Veterans are also invited to join a procession from the middle school to Veterans Plaza before the ceremony. Learn more here.

Westerville – Veterans Day Breakfast and Wreath Laying Ceremony

Nov. 11 | 8:30-10 a.m.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, 409 Altair Pkwy.

This annual event offers breakfast and a program, honoring all veterans. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Community Center located at 350 N. Cleveland Avenue. General admission is $15, while admission is free for veterans who show valid identification.

Community members can also honor veterans at the Sunrise Wreath Laying Ceremony from 7:15-8 a.m. at the Westerville Veterans Memorial inside the Westerville Sports Complex at 325 N. Cleveland Ave. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Learn more here.

Dublin – Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11 | 11 a.m.

Dublin Veterans Park, 77 N. High St.

Hosted by the City of Dublin and the Wesley G. Davids Dublin Post 800 of the American Legion, this public event includes music from Sells Middle School students and speeches from veteran Jeff Noble, Council Members John Reiner and keynote speaker Stacia Naquin. The public is also encouraged to tour the Grounds of Remembrance. Learn more here.

Grove City – Veterans Day service

Nov. 11 | 11 a.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

This annual service is hosted by the American Legion Paschall Post #164 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 8198. Community members can join these organizations for an open house at the American Legion Hall a 3363 McDowell Rd.

The public can also visit the Grove City Welcome Center and Museum from 10 a.m. to noon to see the new military exhibit showcasing the uniforms and memorabilia of local residents who served. Learn more here.

Gahanna – Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11 | 11 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 73 W. Johnstown Rd.

This ceremony will honor those who have served through speeches, patriotic music and a moment of silence. Additionally, there will be a brick dedication ceremony where veterans’ service is memorialized in bricks engraved with their names, rank, service branch or a loving memory to honor them and their family. Learn more here.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.