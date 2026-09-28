Two Short North celebrations come together for a day of fall fun

Halloween is getting bigger on High Street this year, as Hops on High joins forces with HighBall Halloween. The event brings two of the Short North Arts District’s signature celebrations together on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a day of creativity and family-friendly entertainment.

With more than 80 vendors, pop-up galleries, interactive entertainment and performances taking over a pedestrian-only High Street, there will be plenty to explore throughout the day and into the evening as Halloween celebrations continue.

Family-friendly fun

Fall Hops on High offers plenty for younger visitors and families to enjoy, from trick-or-treating and hands-on crafts to opportunities for visitors to become part of the Halloween festivities themselves.

Create a family masterpiece at The Little Artists' Halloween Paint Party, a hands-on, local-artist-led Halloween painting experience. At Tuli's Potion Lab by Tertulia Cafe, visitors can get into the Halloween spirit by choosing from colorful premade “potions,” adding an individually packaged “magical add-on” and receiving a sticker.

Enjoy festive shopping opportunities from the maker market along the open streets, and take some of the festive fun home by picking up a pumpkin or gourd from the Pumpkin Patch brought to High Street in partnership with Friends of Goodale Park.

While waiting for the evening's festivities, families can follow the Trick-or-Treat trail and collect candy from participating shops throughout the Short North Arts District. Those who complete five or more stops at participating locations will earn a free reward from local business, The Yard Milkshake Bar.

In the evening, spectators can enjoy a taste of spooky fashion during the HighBall Halloween Costume Couture Fashion Show. The competition puts professional designers in the spotlight, as designers Aaron James, Andrew Shields, Edina Ndebele, Mackenzie Daugherty and Shelly Teed present a collection of three looks to a panel of judges.

But it’s not just the main designers who can be recognized for their style. The Costume Call Out gives spectators their time to shine, as Confetti Craft Club’s Jeannette Burchfield will “spot” visitors dressed in creative costumes throughout the day. At 6 p.m., costumed members of the public can traverse the main stage with hosts from the NBC4 news team to show off their seasonal spirit.

Experience the Arts

Art is at the center of both Hops on High and HighBall Halloween, and visitors will find plenty of opportunities to experience it throughout the celebration.

Columbus’s historic arts district will be packed with a variety of artists and vendors during the Short North Gallery Showcase. This in-the-street pop-up gallery features works from Short North galleries Adamah, Studios on High and Marcia Evans Gallery.

The COTA Emerging Artist Gallery invites visitors to step onto a bus, immerse themselves in recent works by artists from the nearby Milo Arts District and learn about local transit options.

Creative movement

Creativity doesn’t stop at art galleries. Visitors can learn acrobatics from the pros with Circus Skills with The Amazing Giants, which teaches skills such as walking on stilts and aerial arts.

Pop-up dance classes will also be available for all experience levels. Instructors will lead multiple short classes throughout the day featuring different dance styles and choreography.

For those who prefer rolling to walking, Half Baked Skate Park invites qualified skaters to bring a board and show off their skills.

Live Performances

From noon to 6 p.m., performers across a wide range of genres will light up the stage.

The Short North Stage company of actors will put on numbers from Sweeney Todd, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Hairspray, followed by a choreographed piece from the Columbus Dance Theatre.

Music lovers can enjoy sets by the Whirlybirds, The George Barrie Band, The NACHO Street Band and the Austin + The Syd Experience, ranging from classic 1930s and 40s hits with a modern twist to Halloween medleys and tributes while in costume.

To end the night, Virginia West + Family will put on a drag show on the main stage with a special Hocus Pocus rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” with Jessica Leigh Barrett from Love is Blind.

Combining the fun

With HighBall Halloween’s elaborate costumes and performances joining Hops on High’s art, shopping, music and hands-on activities, the combined celebration offers a full day of ways to experience the Short North. Whether you’re looking to show off a costume or enjoy the performances along High Street, the Oct. 3 celebration is the perfect opportunity to experience the creative spirit of the district with the fun of the spooky season.

Megan Brokamp is an editor and Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.