Turkey trots around Columbus

Thanksgiving is often full of food, family and friends. It’s also full of turkey trots – a great way to stay active while also paying it forward during the holiday season. Whether you’re looking to break a personal record or just want an excuse to dress up in your best turkey costume, here are several races around central Ohio you can complete before it’s time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Columbus Turkey Trot

This family-friendly event, celebrating 39 years, takes runners and walkers through Upper Arlington, starting at 1555 W. Lane Ave. It also includes a 100-yard dash Tot Trot for ages 13 and under, and a pre-race day costume contest for the chance to win a gift card prize.

Tot Trot – 8:30 a.m.

5-mile – 9 a.m.

2.5-mile “Walk ‘n Talk” - 9:15 a.m.

Registration: $60 – 5K/2.5-miler, $25 – Tot Trot

Virtual options available

Perks include a long-sleeved shirt and a custom finisher’s medal.

Proceeds support Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio and its early intervention program for children with disabilities. There is additionally a canned food drive, giving participants another opportunity to give back. Click here for more information.

Bexley Turkey Trot

Beginning at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church at 333 S. Drexel Ave., the 11th annual Bexley Turkey Trot offers a 5K run, 2K walk and a 100-yard Tot Trot race for kids.

Tot Trot – 8:30 a.m.

5K – 9 a.m.

2K – 9:05 a.m.

Registration: $45 – 5K/2K, $10 – Tot Trot

Perks include a t-shirt and a race medal.

The event supports local families by raising awareness and funding the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, which is part of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. The Food Collective is a network of more than 600 local food pantries, soup kitchens, feeding sites and after-school programs that annually serves more than half a million people in central and eastern Ohio. Click here for more information.

Delaware Turkey Trot

In its 14th year, this event includes a 5K and 2-mile option as well as a Little Gobbler Kid’s Run for ages 8 and under. Starting at East Winter Street, the course takes participants through historic downtown Delaware.

Kid’s Run – 8:15 a.m.

5K/2-miler – 8:30 a.m.

Registration: $55 – 5K/2-miler, $20 – Kid's Run

Virtual option available

Perks include a long-sleeved shirt, finisher medal, drawstring bag and an individual dessert.

Awards for the top three men and women finishers

Proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Central Ohio, which serves a dozen central Ohio counties and provides resources to people with autism to help them live full lives. Click here for more information.

Thanks For Giving 4-Miler

Starting at Market Square in New Albany, this 4-mile event is open to all, from competitive runners and joggers to leisurely walkers and strollers.

Kids Dash – 8:15 a.m.

4-miler – 8:30 a.m.

No official race fee

Optional t-shirt for $40

While registering, participants have the opportunity to give back by donating. All proceeds benefit LifeCare Alliance, the Mid-Ohio Food Bank and the New Albany Thanksgiving Fund at the New Albany Community Foundation. Additionally, canned goods can be donated to the New Albany Food Pantry during race week. Click here for more information.

Flying Feather Four Miler

This 4-mile race through Dublin is hosted by the Club at Corazon, located at 7155 Corazon Dr. There’s also a Kids’ Gobbler Chase, a less-than-a-quarter-mile race for ages 10 and under.

Kids’ Gobbler Chase – 8:30 a.m.

4-miler – 9 a.m.

Registration: $60 – 4-miler, $15 – kids race

Virtual option available

Perks include a hoodie, bottle of wine, race bib, free race photos and a finisher’s medal.

The event benefits 2nd & 7, a nonprofit focused on providing free books and positive role models to kids to promote reading. The organization has also created central Ohio’s first free book bank; race participants can donate new and gently used K-6 books that will be shared with local classrooms in central Ohio. Click here for more information.

Powell Turkey Trot

In its 11th year, this 4-mile race kicks off at the Powell Municipal Building at 47 Hall St. and takes competitors through downtown Powell. Additionally, the Gobble Til You Wobble Kids Race takes kids around the pond and shelter house at the municipal building.

Kids Race – 8:30 a.m.

4-miler – 9 a.m.

Registration: $60 – 4-miler, $15 – Kids Race

Perks include a medal and the option of race socks or a 4-pack of beer from Nocterra Brewing Company.

Cash prizes for the top three men and women

The event is in partnership with local elementary schools to create race magnets designed by kids. It also raises money for Bridgeway Academy, a nonprofit that serves children and young adults with developmental disabilities. Click here for more information.

Thanksgiving Wattle

Held at 1270 Lamplighter Dr., Grove City’s 14th annual Wattle includes a 5K run/walk, a 10-mile bike ride around Grove City, a 100-meter Turkey Leg Run for differently-abled athletes, a 5K Wheelchair Wattle and Primrose School Children’s Run for ages 2-8.

Children’s Run – 8:30 a.m.

Turkey Leg Run - 8:40 a.m.

Rotisserie Roll Bike Ride – 8:50 a.m.

5K Run / Wheelchair Wattle – 9 a.m.

Registration: $45 – 5K events/bike ride, $20 – Turkey Leg Run, $15 – Children's Run

Perks include pumpkin pie and finisher medals for 5K events, Turkey Leg Run and bike ride.

The Wattle benefits the Grove City Food Pantry; donations can be made during registration or at the race. Click here for more information.

Eye on the Pie 5K Turkey Trot

Hosted by the Groveport Recreation Center, this fourth annual event takes runners on three laps of a mile-long course around Groveport Park at 7370 Groveport Rd.

5K – 9 a.m.

Registration: $45 prior to Nov. 23, $50 Nov. 23-37

Perks include “I’m just here for the pie!” t-shirt and the choice of an apple or pumpkin pie.

Participants can also donate to the Groveport Madison Athletic Department and athletes. Click here for more information.

Bonus Runs

Leftover Run

Nov. 28

Runners and walkers can take part in a 3.11-mile run on Black Friday at the Dublin Recreation Center.

3.11-mile run – 9 a.m.

Registration: $20

Participants can get leftover race shirts and medals from past races all while supporting the Columbus Running Company Charity Fund. Click here for more information.

Columbus Hungry Turkey Trot

Nov. 29

Launching behind COSI at Genoa Park, this event offers a 5K, 10K and 1/3 marathon. There’s also a Kids Fun Run open to kids 8 and under.

Kids Fun Run – 8:30 a.m.

5K, 10K, 1/3 marathon – 8:45 a.m.

Registration: $60 – 5K, $70 – 10K, $100 – 1/3 marathon, $35 – Kids Fun Run with swag ($5 without)

Virtual options available

Perks include the choice of a long-sleeved shirt, hoodie, tutu or festive hats in addition to a race bib, finisher’s medal, sweet treats and refreshments.

Additionally, participants can contribute to the Columbus Hungry Turkey Trot’s $2,000 donation goal for the Humane Society of Delaware County. Click here for more information.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant for CityScene Media Group.