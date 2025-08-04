Traditions and Tomatoes

Expand Reynoldsburg, OH

The Tomato Festival is celebrating its 60th year at Huber Park in Reynoldsburg, Aug. 7-9. An annual tradition started in 1965 when the city was declared the birthplace of the tomato – the first commercially viable tomato, that is – the festival has since grown to include live music, multiple food and craft vendors, and even a community dunk tank.

Expand Doreen Dawkins

Farmers and garden-enthusiasts alike will gather from across Ohio to enter their tomatoes into the tomato contest and see whose is the best. The categories include Best Cherry Tomato, Best Medium/Large Tomato, Heaviest Tomato, Tallest Tomato Vine, Most Oddly Shaped Tomato and Tomato with the Most Unique Color. Tomato drop-off is from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, with winners announced the following day.

Attendees can also enjoy line dancing and the festival’s Royalty Pageant, or participate in a pickleball tournament, spaghetti-eating contest, pizza challenge or the infamous Tomato Wars. The messiest event, teams of five go head-to-head in a dodgeball-like competition as they throw rotten tomatoes at one another. Registration for the Tomato Wars closes Aug. 7.

With a wide variety of events such as the ones below, everyone can find something to enjoy at this festival.

Vendors

Each day of the festival, there will be craft and business booths offering fine arts and crafts, food, beverages and merchandise for purchase.

Live Music

The festival has two artist performances lined up for each night, with music genres ranging from country to R&B. You can check out the list of performers here.

Car & Bike Show

On Saturday, Aug. 9, there will be a car and bike show until 4:30 p.m. There is a $15 registration fee on the day of the event, and awards will be announced at 4 p.m.

Carnival Rides

Tickets for rides are available for purchase at the festival. The rides will be in service from 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.

Kid’s Corner

A space reserved for kids 10 and under, Kid’s Corner will have crafts, special entertainment and bouncy houses for kids to enjoy.

Sensory Time

The festival will host a sensory time on Aug. 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rides and games will be open with no sounds alongside additional activities for those with sensory sensitivities.

The event is free to attend, and parking is free at Huber Park and JFK Park. For more information, visit www.reytomatofest.com.

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.