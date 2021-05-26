Top sunscreens to check out this summer

As we approach the summer season, searching for the best sunscreen can sometimes be a challenge. Let’s take a look at some of the top sunscreens for your skincare needs!

Sunscreen for Babies

According to prevention.com, the best s

unscreen for children and babies is the Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen SPF 50. Retailing at around $11 at Walmart, this sunscreen is free of any chemicals or substances that would irritate your baby’s sensitive skin. It was also awarded a National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

Sunscreen for Kids

The MDSolarSciences KidCreme Mineral sunscreen is praised on prevention.com for having SPF 40, perfect for sensitive skin, being made without oil or fragrance and for being 80-minute water resistant. This product retails for $28 on Amazon.

Sunscreen for Best Value: Body

According to thepioneerwoman.com, one of the best-valued sunscreens is the Coppertone Pure & Simple sunscreen lotion with SPF 50. Retailing on Amazon at about $12, this sunscreen does not contain any phthalates, fragrances, sulphates, parabens, dyes, alcohol or oxybenzone, making it a great fit for sensitive skin. It also comes in a version for babies!

Sunscreen for Best Value: Face

Prevention.com recommends the Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 55 to get the best value in a face sunscreen. This product is oil free, light, non-greasy and non-comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores. It also retails at about $11 at Walmart.

Sunscreen for Everyday Needs

Byrdie.com recommends the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 for both your face and body sunscreen needs. Recommended by the Skin Care Foundation, this sunscreen is perfect for wearing daily on the face and body, which is why it retails for a little more at $36 on Amazon and Ulta.

Sunscreen for Darker Skin

The Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 is a perfect sheer sunscreen for those with darker skin tones. Retailing for about $19 on blackgirlsunscreen.com, this everyday use sunscreen dries completely clear and even can be worn under makeup.

