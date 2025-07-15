Tiffany Haddish heals through humor on her latest tour

On Friday, July 18, primetime Emmy® and Grammy®-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish comes to Columbus to perform her Funny & Fearless Tour, bringing her bold and unfiltered storytelling to the Hollywood Casino stage.

The tour kicked off earlier this year in February, and although she’s remained active in the comedy scene performing at colleges and stand-up shows, this marks her first official tour since the 2020 She Ready tour.

Haddish first captivated audiences with her role in Girls Trip (2017), and has since collected an extensive list of accolades, including a Primetime Emmy® for her guest-host appearance on Saturday Night Live and a Grammy® for her stand-up special Black Mitzvah, making her only the second Black woman to win Best Comedy Album since Whoopi Goldberg.

In 2018, Time magazine recognized her as one of the 100 Most Influential People, and The Hollywood Reporter listed her among the 100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment in both 2018 and 2019.

So what is it that gives Haddish such a unique power over people? According to Haddish, it’s her ability to heal.

“I’m a doctor,” Haddish says. “I specialize in inspiring people’s souls to laugh.”

Haddish discovered her superpower at a young age, shaped by a challenging childhood in South Central Los Angeles. After her mother suffered a traumatic brain injury, Haddish entered foster care, where humor became her way of coping and connecting.

Although Haddish excelled in comedy, she struggled in school, so her social worker gave her an ultimatum.

“She told me, ‘You’re going to psychiatric therapy, or you’re going to the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp,’” Haddish says. “And when I went there, I fell in love. I fell in love with the ability to hold that microphone, put that mic stand behind me and have the ears of the room… and know I would be safe.”

What started as a coping mechanism quickly evolved into a career, and now, Haddish travels the country using comedy not just to entertain, but to uplift and connect with audiences through shared laughter.

Haddish’s sets are driven by storytelling, ranging from the challenges of life in foster care to not-so-glamorous accounts of dating in Hollywood.

When it comes to Haddish, nothing is off the table. While Haddish’s unapologetic wit is sure to garner laughs throughout the show, she will be touching on very real topics.

“(They) are important topics,” Haddish says, “money and dynamics in relationships… requirements that we should have as women in relationships, and just with friendships, period.”

No matter what topics Haddish covers, rest assured that they will be delivered with Haddish’s trademark blend of high energy and vulnerability. Haddish adapted her raw nature by learning from comedy greats, such as Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Lucille Ball.

Although Haddish admits her comedy may not be everyone’s cup of tea, her infectious energy ensures audiences leave smiling.

“Everybody's not gonna get the joke, but if you’re in the room when it's happening and 95 percent of the room is getting the joy,” she says, “you're going to feel joy too.”

For tickets and more information about the show, visit www.hollywoodcasino.com.

Megan Brokamp is an editor for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.