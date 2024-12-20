The Ultimate Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Style

Celebrate with snacks and spirits

Land-Grant Brewing: Land-Grant offers a variety of ways to celebrate the New Year. Options include heated igloos, ice bumper cars and private spaces for groups, with different packages available to suit a range of preferences. www.landgrantbrewing.com

NYE at The Kee: Celebrate the New Year with live performances, comedy shows, trap trivia and more. Complimentary champagne will be served to guests. Tickets for general admission start at $50. www.thekeecolumbus.com

Vaso: Located at Bridge Park in Dublin, choose from multiple NYE packages offered by this rooftop bar that include a hotel room, bottle of champagne, spending credits for drinks, private servers, specialty small plates and meals, cocktails, live music and more. 5 p.m.-1 a.m. www.vasodublin.com.

Understory's New Year's Eve Y2K Party: Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Understory with a 90s-themed party, featuring a live DJ, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and a midnight toast. General admission tickets are $65, giving access to the entire building and its distinct party spaces. www.understorycbus.com

Lincoln Social Rooftop's Midnight Brunch: Toast to 2025 with your favorite brunch bites. Sit and look over the city as you enjoy brunch-inspired cocktails, snacks and a DJ. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. www.lincolnsocialrooftop.com.

Grandview Theatre and Drafthouse: Hop heads unite! This New Year’s Eve beer tasting includes samples of nine beers from breweries all over America, with drink number 10 being sparkling, of course. 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m. www.grandviewtheater.com.

Refectory Restaurant: Enjoy an evening of elegance with a five-course New Year’s Eve menu offering delicacies such as lobster ballotine, fillet mignon and more. Go online to reserve a table. www.refectory.com.

Kona Grill: This Asian-inspired restaurant and bar is offering festive menu additions, a champagne toast, and a DJ. If you can’t make it New Year’s Eve, head over on Jan. 1 for all-day happy hour. www.konagrill.com.

Dance into 2025

Arch City Big Band at Franklin Park Conservatory: Bring your dancing shoes to the conservatory and enjoy a night of big band jazz music from 6-8 p.m. www.fpconservatory.org

Hollywood Casino: Hit the ballroom dancefloor to enjoy a dazzling evening of drinks, refreshments, live music and a balloon drop at midnight. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. www.hollywoodcolumbus.com.

Budd Dairy Hall's New Year's Even Midnight Masquerade: Multiple DJs, a variety of food options and a masquerade theme, what else could you need for a perfect NYE? 8 p.m.-1 a.m. www.buddairyfoodhall.com

Flannigan’s Dublin: Dig those dancing boots out of your closet and head over to Flannigan’s for Line Dance Night. A champaign toast for everyone 21 plus at midnight. www.flannigans.com.

Howl at the Moon Columbus: Celebrate New Year’s Eve with live music featuring top hits, party classics and audience requests until 2 a.m.. Dance into 2025 under the disco ball as the clock strikes twelve! www.howlatthemoon.com.

Family Festivities

Zoo Year's Eve at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Bring the whole family for an early New Year’s celebration. Instead of counting down to midnight, you’ll be counting down to noon while enjoying music, games and zoo characters. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. www.columbuszoo.org.

AMF Sawmill and Stardust Lanes: Roll into the new year with an NYE party package that includes private lanes, food and drinks. Reserving a lane ahead of time is encouraged. 12 p.m.- 1 a.m. www.bowlero.com, www.amf.com.

United Skates of America: check out the family meal special: a large cheese pizza, a small soft drink and free skate rental for $20. 6-10 p.m. www.unitedskates.com.

Noon Year’s Eve at Franklin Park Conservatory: This event has a countdown to noon, as well as a countdown to 1 p.m. for late arrivals. Along with a “bubble-stomp,” kids can craft their own party hats, dance and play games. www.fpconservatory.org.

Maisie Fitzmaurice and Megan Brokamp are editors at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.