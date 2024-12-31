The Short North Gallery Hop Rings in 2025

× Expand unknown Short North Gallery Hop

Once a month, the Short North Alliance hosts a celebration of art and culture with the Short North Gallery Hop. For 40 years, the Short North Arts District has opened its streets to the Gallery Hop on the first Saturday of each month, and January 4 will mark the first Hop of 2025.

Throughout the evening, visitors immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the District, enjoying new gallery exhibitions, lively street performances, special events, and an array of food and drinks. With a mix of traditional galleries and unique exhibit spaces, it’s no wonder this monthly celebration attracts thousands of visitors each month.

The Gallery Hop highlights artistic expression in classic galleries and unconventional settings like restaurants, boutiques and salons. Attendees can discover an impressive range of creations by up-and-coming and established Ohio artists and exceptional pieces from talent worldwide.

The streets of the Short North Arts District transform into a celebration of art, filled with mesmerizing performers and talented vendors. Musicians, dancers, stilt walkers and dramatic performers captivate the crowd, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Artisans also present unique, handcrafted items, offering a truly one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

2025 Gallery Hop Dates:

January 4

February 1

March 1

April 5

May 3

June 7

July 5

August 2

September 6

October 4

November 1

December 6

Short North Parking

While some streets will be closed during the Hops, the Short North’s many garages will be accessible, including:

Second and High at 965 N. High St.

The Hub at 26 E. Hubbard Ave.

The Joseph at 53 W. Russell St.

Lincoln at Pearl at 40 E. Lincoln St.

Goodale Garage at 70 E. Goodale St.

Ohio Center Garage at 400 N. High St.

Vine Street Garage at 45 Vine St.

For surface lot parking:

Fourth Avenue Lot at 36 E. Fourth Ave.

Junior Achievement Lot at 68 E. 2nd St.

Price Avenue Lot at 921 N. High St.

North Lot at 1136 N. High St.

Businesses in the area will validate tickets, making the first hour parked in the garage free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve parking before your visit using the ParkColumbus App.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.