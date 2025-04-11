The Ohio State 4 Miler returns to The Shoe

× Expand Photo Courtesy of M3S Sports Ohio State 4 Miler

Missing adrenaline-filled weekends at Ohio Stadium? You're in luck — The Ohio State 4 Miler returns this weekend on Sunday, April 13.

The race kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

The event coincides with the 2025 Ohio State Spring Game, a yearly intrasquad scrimmage which kicks off at noon at Ohio Stadium on the day before the race, April 12. Race participants earn free entry into the game with their race purchase.

Roughly 12,000 runners and walkers are expected to race this year on a four-mile tour of The Ohio State University's campus. Participants finish on the 50-yard line of the Stadium, and will be greeted by student-athletes from the Ohio State football, women's hockey and women's basketball teams, along with Buckeye legends.

Expand Photo Courtesy of M3S Sports Finishers Medal

With a complimentary ticket to the Spring Game, participants also earn a finisher's medal, an Official Ohio State 4 Miler Nike Event Shirt and a tailgate party before and after the race.

This year, superfans can opt in for the Champion Experience, an elevated race day option which includes exclusive access to the football locker room, two professional photos with the National Championship, Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl trophies and autographs from two 2024 National Champion players.

Here's a sneak peek at more M3S Sports events to put on your race calendar this year:

OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon

April 26

Columbus, Ohio

FORE! Miler presented by The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and The James

May 22

Dublin, Ohio

Run Wild 5K

July 6

Columbus, Ohio

OhioHealth Grandview Yard Half & Quarter Marathon

August 17

Grandview Heights, Ohio

Oktoberfest Meiler Vier

September 5

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus Clippers 5K

September 21

Columbus, Ohio

Josephinum 4-Miler Run/Walk

September 27

Columbus, Ohio

Flying Feather Four Miler Presented by OhioHealth

November 27

Dublin, Ohio

Jingle Bell Run

December 6

Columbus, Ohio

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.