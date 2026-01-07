The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show returns to Columbus

Columbus audiences got their first taste of interactive true crime last year, and now the suspense returns. The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show, North America’s largest interactive murder mystery dinner experience, is continuing its Columbus run in 2026 – offering more opportunities for locals to dine, laugh and play detective.

Since its Los Angeles launch in 2004, The Dinner Detective has entertained millions of guests at more than 100 locations across the country. Its combination of humor, suspense and mystery have earned the show accolades such as Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Award and LUXlife Magazine’s 2025 Food & Drink Award for Best True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show.

How it works

Expand The Dinner Detective/Tripadvisor

During dinner, a “crime” occurs, with hidden clues revealed as the evening progresses. Throughout the show, professional detectives guide audience members in solving the case.

But, unlike traditional dinner theater, where performers stay on stage, The Dinner Detective adds an intriguing twist: mixing cast and audience seamlessly, making it possible for the culprit to be anyone in the room. Actors secretly mingle among guests, dropping clues, stirring suspicion and inviting participation as the mystery unfolds.

By the end of the evening, guests will be interrogating one another to piece together evidence as they race to solve the crime. Before the killer is revealed, the Top Sleuth – or guest who provided the best solution to cracking the case – will be awarded a special prize package.

Participation is highly encouraged, however, it’s not required – making the show a fun and approachable experience for seasoned sleuths and first-time detectives alike.

What tickets include

Each general admission ticket includes a full plated dinner of your choice, dessert, an interrogation reception and the chance to win the Top Sleuth Prize Package. A fully-stocked bar is also available during dinner, serving a wide selection of beer, wine and cocktails.

For more information about tickets and menu offerings, click here.

Expand The Dinner Detective/Tripadvisor

Upcoming Columbus shows

Each show takes place 6-9 p.m. at Plaza Hotel Columbus at Capitol Square (75 E. State St., Columbus). Upcoming show dates include:

Jan. 10, 2026

Jan. 24, 2026

Feb. 14, 2026

Feb. 21, 2026

More to know before you go

Age limit: Shows are geared towards adults, with a strict 15+ age limit.

Shows are geared towards adults, with a strict 15+ age limit. Tone: Although geared towards adults, shows are funny and lighthearted – not scary or graphic. However, performances may include prop guns, sound effects and brief lighting blackouts to enhance the experience.

Although geared towards adults, shows are funny and lighthearted – not scary or graphic. However, performances may include prop guns, sound effects and brief lighting blackouts to enhance the experience. Dress code: Shows do not have a theme or specific time period. Business casual/dressy casual attire is encouraged. Nice jeans are allowed, however, shorts, t-shirts and hats are not.

For more information, visit The Dinner Detective’s FAQ page.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.