The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2026–27 season preview

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio proudly presents its 2026–27 season; a five‑show lineup of nationally-celebrated works that reflect the questions shaping today’s cultural moment. From a Tony‑winning musical to a razor‑sharp comedy and a poignant drama with music, the season invites audiences into stories that spark, challenge and connect conversation.

Producing Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann describes the season as an invitation “to grapple with big questions, to laugh together and to listen more deeply.”

Several productions arrive in Columbus shortly after acclaimed Broadway runs or major national recognition, underscoring The Contemporary’s commitment to bringing timely, relevant theatre to central Ohio.

Expand Neil Wengerd/Grafica Studio

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Sept. 17-Oct. 4

Directed by Leda Hoffmann, this season opens with the electrifying, two‑time Tony Award-winning musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic album. With a book by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill follows the seemingly perfect Healy family as buried tensions erupt and long‑avoided truths surface. Hailed as “visceral and stunning” by The Hollywood Reporter, the musical brings a deeply human story to the stage with powerhouse vocals and emotional intensity.

Expand Neil Wengerd/Grafica Studio

Eureka Day

Nov. 7-22

Directed by Allie Moss, Jonathan Spector’s 2025 Tony Award-winning Eureka Day delivers a sharply funny, sharply contemporary satire as a mumps outbreak sends a progressive California elementary school into spiraling debate. With parents and administrators clashing over truth, consensus and responsibility, the show is praised by Time Out New York as “comic gold,” and poised to be one of the season’s standout productions.

Expand Kyle Long

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 11-20

Back for its fourth celebrated year, The Contemporary’s intimate, one‑actor adaptation of Dickens’ classic returns for the holidays, directed by Leda Hoffman. Angela Iannone once again embodies every beloved character in this imaginative retelling, a Columbus tradition that blends warmth, transformation and theatrical magic for audiences of all ages.

Expand Neil Wengerd/Grafica Studio

John Proctor Is the Villain

Feb. 27-March 14

Fresh from its acclaimed 2025 Broadway run – where it earned seven Tony nominations and multiple national awards – Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain, directed by Leda Hoffman, has quickly become one of the most talked‑about new American plays. Set in a rural Georgia high school, the story follows a group of young women who begin to question the narratives they’ve inherited as their English class studies The Crucible. Critics have called the play urgent, fearless and unforgettable.

Expand Neil Wengerd/Grafica Studio

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

May 1-16

The season closes with Jeff Augustin’s lyrical, music‑filled drama, directed by David Glover and features a live folk score by The Bengsons. The play follows a son retracing his Haitian immigrant parents’ cross‑country journey, uncovering how memory, music and family stories shape identity across generations. Heartfelt and uplifting, the production offers a quiet, resonant finale to the season.

Adjunctively, the Contemporary will complement its robust audience engagement programming with post‑show talkbacks, moderated panels and special events designed to spark dialogue.

Student matinees will be offered for Jagged Little Pill and John Proctor Is the Villain, with educational programming running year‑round.

The theatre also maintains its commitment to access through Pay‑What‑You‑Want preview performances and $20 student rush tickets, available at the CBUSArts Ticket Office two hours before each performance.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.