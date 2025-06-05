The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2025/2026 season preview

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio is celebrating 40 years of storytelling. This past spring, The Contemporary finished up its 40th season with the production of The Last Five Years, and now, the 2025/2026 season is right around the corner – filled with a vibrant mix of productions.

There are five performances planned for the upcoming season.

× Expand The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

Alice By Heart

Sept. 4-21

Escape down the rabbit hole on an adventure filled with mystery, magic and music. During the chaos and hard times of WWII, two friends take refuge in a London underground station. They escape into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland. This production is a story about courage and finding your way when you feel lost.

From the award-winning writers of Spring Awakening and Waitress comes a tale of imagination and friendship, featuring music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Steven Sater.

The Roommate

Oct. 30-Nov. 16

Recently divorced Sharon is looking for a roommate to share her quiet Iowa home with. Enter Robin, a bold girl from New York City looking for a fresh start. These two must navigate the twists and turns of change and the challenges of when life doesn’t go as planned. Written by Jen Silverman, this production is a witty and unpredictable story.

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 11-21

Back by popular demand, A Christmas Carol returns to the Contemporary Theatre this season. This one-person show puts a spin on Charles Dickens’ beloved and classic story with more than 30 characters brought to life by Angela Iannone. The solo retelling by Greg Oliver Bodine will leave you filled with holiday spirit.

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

March 5-22

Pull up a chair at Jaja’s, a busy Harlem salon where West African immigrant braiders create stunning masterpieces on heads. Love, dreams and secrets unfold as this close-knit community must confront the challenges of being outsiders in the place they call home.

Tony Award-nominated playwright (and graduate of The Ohio State University) Jocelyn Bioh and Columbus director Shanelle Marie return to The Contemporary for this heartfelt and comedic gem.

Primary Trust

April 23–May 10

Kenneth’s world is turned upside down when his comfortable daily routine is disrupted. He spends his days working at the local bookstore and his evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his best friend, Bert. But when the bookstore closes, Kenneth is forced to face his biggest fear: change. Dive into the funny and touching story of new beginnings and the power of friendship brought to life by Eboni Booth.

Read more about the shows and tickets here.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.