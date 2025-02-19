The Columbus Crew kicks off its 30th season

× Expand Photo Courtesy of the Columbus Crew Lower.com Field

The Columbus Crew kicks off its 30th year in the Major League Soccer (MLS) this weekend with their home opener against Chicago Fire FC. In 1994, the MLS named Columbus as one of their host cities for 10 founding clubs, and by 1996 the team revealed their name and iconic black and gold.

In the past thirty years, the team won eight major trophies, including the MLS Cup, The Supporters’ Shield and the U.S. Open Cup. They also moved from Ohio Stadium to their iconic facility, Lower.com Field, the first soccer-specific facility built in the United States.

To celebrate, the team is hosting “Black and Gold Week” around the city. The club released the new “Goosebumps Kit” jersey, designed after the classic book series by Columbus native R.L. Stine. The black jerseys have a bright yellow slime that is activated by UV light. The Short North and Arena District will also be decked out in black and gold to lead up to the Crew’s opening game.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is also in on the action. Each center painted mini-tifos, or soccer banners, that you can vote for on their website. The winners will receive tickets to a future match, as well as the chance to win a swag bag and a 2025 jersey.

Throughout the week, Crew team members will scatter throughout the city to host a scavenger hunt. Fans can check the team’s Instagram between Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 21 to find that day’s location. With the Crew’s mobile app, they can check in with their digital passport, and they will be rewarded with a Crew-themed reward at the end of the week.

Last Season

The past two seasons for the Crew have been incredibly successful, both on the field and in the stands. In 2023, they hoisted the trophy for the MLS Cup and were crowned as the best team in the league. In 2024, they won the annual Leagues Cup, which pits the US MLS versus Mexico’s league. They also won the most games in team history and broke the record for the most sellouts in their home stadium.

However, the season ended with a letdown. In the first round of the MLS playoffs, the team tied with the New York Red Bulls, but lost in the penalty kick shootout. While fans were disappointed with the quick exit, the Crew’s regular season success can not be overlooked.

This Season

Right before the home opener, some roster changes will leave a few holes in the front line. Striker Cucho Hernandez and forward Christian Ramirez left the team for new opportunities. The Crew only added one new player, wingback Lassi Lappalainen, who Coach Wilfried Nancy worked with in 2022 at CF Montreal. Nancy told the Columbus Dispatch that he is confident they can shore up the roster before the winter trade deadline on April 23.

Notable moments to watch this season include:

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup: March 4

Hell is Real Derby, Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: May 17, Jul. 12

2025 Leagues Cup: Jul. 29

Playoff rematch with the New York Red Bulls: Oct. 18

Opening Day

The Columbus Crew will compete at home against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m., which the club dubbed “Crewsmas.” The Crew has won their past 14 home games against the Fire, so there is a lot on the line this weekend.

If it’s your first time at a Crew game, go to the Chase Plaza to get your commemorative pin and take pictures. Look out for Crew alumni to be recognized throughout the season as the club celebrates thirty seasons.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.