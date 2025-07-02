The Columbus Book Festival Returns for 2025

× Expand CBF

Since the overwhelming success of the first festival in 2023, totaling more than 30,000 attendees, the Columbus Book Festival is steadily becoming a tradition for central Ohio library lovers and bibliophiles.

Over the course of two days, the Columbus Book Festival will welcome more than 200 national and local authors for book signings and panels discussing various elements of their writing and publishing experiences.

In addition to the regular panel lineup, there will be ticketed panels dedicated to each of the four headlining authors: Mary Alice Monroe (Where the Rivers Merge), Amal El-Mohtar (The River Has Roots), Wally Lamb (The River is Waiting), Gregg Hurwitz (Nemesis), Anna Todd (The Last Sunrise) and Victoria Christopher Murray (Harlem Rhapsody). Attendees can reserve their free tickets beforehand or join the standby line the day of. Book signings will follow each panel.

In between panels, guests can visit the Festival Marketplace in the Topiary Park. The Marketplace will host both retail and non-profit exhibitors for books and bookish merchandise. The sale includes a range of both new and used books and is managed by Ohio favorites The Book Loft, Gramercy Books and Prologue Bookshop.

Discover a new literary obsession in the Indie Author Alley. This fan-favorite section of the festival highlights more than 100 up-and-coming small press- and self-published writers based in Ohio and beyond.

Family-friendly spaces will be available for families with children to relax with lawn games, face-painting and read-aloud presentations from featured children’s authors.

Round out a book-filled day by enjoying live performances from local musicians and dance groups while grabbing a snack or drink from one of the many food vendors.

The festival will be held on July 12 and 13 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.