The Columbus Aviators are set to soar through their inaugural season

A new team, the Columbus Aviators, has just joined the United Football League (UFL) and will call the Historic Crew Stadium home base for the season.

The team’s head coach is Ted Ginn Jr., former Ohio State and NFL wide receiver and First-Team All-Big Ten pick. Now, after a successful career playing for teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, Ginn is using his experience and expertise to lead the Aviators.

After more than two decades of coaching in the NFL, Todd Haley is joining as the team’s offensive coordinator and Captain Munnerlyn, another former Panther player, is supporting the team as the defensive coordinator.

Ohio State fans may recognize another friendly face on the roster as Matthew Jones, former Ohio State offensive lineman and two-time recipient of Second-Team All-Big Ten Conference Honors.

The Aviators’ season will begin with an away game against the Orlando Storm on March 29 and end with the team defending their home turf against the Louisville Kings on May 31.

The first home match will be against the DC Defenders on Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m. at the Historic Crew Stadium.

View the full schedule here.

While preparing to attend home matches, be sure to check out the theme for the game so you can fully enjoy the themed festivities designed to commemorate the season and the Columbus community.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will win free team gear, such as t-shirts and flags, related to that game’s theme.

You can purchase season or single-game tickets by visiting the UFL’s Aviator Ticket Central.

Katarina Guy is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.