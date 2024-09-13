The City Mercantile comes home to Columbus

This fall, Columbus residents can expect the return of a three day vintage market to the Franklin Co. Fairgrounds in Hilliard Ohio. Andres and Kirsten Oviedo, who hosted markets there from 2017 to 2021, are back with a new vintage shopping experience they can’t wait to share.

Kirsten and Andres Oviedo had aspirations to start a business from the moment they were married. They first met in 2010 while Kirsten was on a study abroad trip in Costa Rica. They fell in love, got married and built a wonderful life together in the States.

The Oviedos had a knack for refurbishing vintage and antique pieces such as home décor and furniture. Their passion for restoration took them across the country to showcase their creations at markets. For years, the couple hopped from city to city, from the streets of Las Vegas to the markets of Atlanta, bringing their unique finds to home goods events nationwide.

Once they decided to start a family, the Oviedos settled in Columbus in 2017 and got to work building their market in the heart of Hilliard’s downtown. The market flourished beautifully for 5 years, a local seasonal favorite for the entire Columbus area. In 2021, the couple stepped back from markets as they relocated and welcomed a third baby. Earlier this year, they re-launched with a new brand of vintage inspired shopping events, The City Mercantile.

“It’s easy in home décor to make it about the displays and how beautiful things are and about the aesthetics,” says Kirsten. “In rebranding, something we wanted was to make it very experiential and something that people love to do together.”

The City Mercantile focuses on vintage inspired home décor. Visitors can find anything from farmhouse styles to vintage pieces for the home. The City Mercantile is made up of a series of storefronts and local boutiques, providing a wide range of vendors for shoppers to choose from.

Expand City Mercantile

The fall event theme is “Welcome Home”, and it will be a homecoming of sorts as they welcome vendors old and new back to their original venue. A few vendors that visitors can expect are Simply Susan’s, the Modern Farmhouse, Simply Modern Scents, Birch Tree Home and many more local favorites. For those looking to join in on the action, The City Mercantile website makes it quick and easy for businesses to apply for a vendor spot on the market.

“Our main goal is vendor success and an awesome experience for our guests,” says Kirsten. “We hope that our event is like a pillar for our vendors… I hope they kill their sales goals every time, and I hope their business grows because they come.”

Along with vendors and local shops, the market offers live music and food trucks. Visitors can also participate in DIY workshops like hat and jewelry making.

“I think that vintage carries a link to our past – I love hearing when people come in going, ‘my grandmother had something just like this,’” says Kirsten. “Since the pandemic, there’s sort of been a little bit of a season of loss for us – being able to go and see things that remind us of how things used to be has become more important.”

Mark your calendars for Oct. 11-13 to spend the day at the Franklin Co. Fairgrounds browsing the many different home décor vintage shops. The City Mercantile is also having a second event Nov. 15-17 at the Warren Co. Fairgrounds. Whether you’re searching for inspiration or the next centerpiece for your home, the City Mercantile has something for everyone.

Visit thecitymercantile.com for more information on vendors, admission fees and locations.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.